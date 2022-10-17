Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

The HR Division at Dubai Customs launched the seventh edition of the Customs Leadership Program, organized in cooperation with the University of Dubai

The seventh edition of the program will help 16 employees learn leadership skills to ensure sustainable development in all aspects in the customs field. The program is part of Dubai Customs strategic plan to equip the future customs leaders with certain proficiencies preparing them for leading positions in the government department.

“The Customs Leaders Program is part of Dubai Customs’ strategic plan to prepare future national cadres capable of leading customs work to achieve the department’s strategy of becoming global and to be an example to follow in customs work,” said Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs. “The Government Department invests generously in building capabilities to enhance national leadership competencies in various fields of work, enabling them to support the development process.

He added that the Customs Leadership Development Program is in line with the Dubai Customs strategic plan 2021-2026, and it involves scientific and practical learning through three training modules: Innovative Customs Administration, Digitalization of Customs Operations Management, and Agile Leadership.

At the end of the program, the participants will receive completion certificates from the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, accredited by CILT.

The employees will gain thorough knowledge in digitalization and advanced technology, effectiveness and efficiency in managing operations, anticipating and knowing market trends, how to manage change in a proactive manner, intelligence in using risks, realizing and developing the employee’s leadership strengths, and applying international customs mechanisms.