UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Launches 7th Edition Of Customs Leadership Program

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 04:12 PM

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

The HR Division at Dubai Customs launched the seventh edition of the Customs Leadership Program, organized in cooperation with the University of Dubai

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 OCT, 2022) The HR Division at Dubai Customs launched the seventh edition of the Customs Leadership Program, organized in cooperation with the University of Dubai.

The seventh edition of the program will help 16 employees learn leadership skills to ensure sustainable development in all aspects in the customs field. The program is part of Dubai Customs strategic plan to equip the future customs leaders with certain proficiencies preparing them for leading positions in the government department.

“The Customs Leaders Program is part of Dubai Customs’ strategic plan to prepare future national cadres capable of leading customs work to achieve the department’s strategy of becoming global and to be an example to follow in customs work,” said Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs. “The Government Department invests generously in building capabilities to enhance national leadership competencies in various fields of work, enabling them to support the development process.

He added that the Customs Leadership Development Program is in line with the Dubai Customs strategic plan 2021-2026, and it involves scientific and practical learning through three training modules: Innovative Customs Administration, Digitalization of Customs Operations Management, and Agile Leadership.

At the end of the program, the participants will receive completion certificates from the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, accredited by CILT.

The employees will gain thorough knowledge in digitalization and advanced technology, effectiveness and efficiency in managing operations, anticipating and knowing market trends, how to manage change in a proactive manner, intelligence in using risks, realizing and developing the employee’s leadership strengths, and applying international customs mechanisms.

Related Topics

Technology Dubai Market All From Government

Recent Stories

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

32 minutes ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

42 minutes ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding c ..

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding case

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.