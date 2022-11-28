UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Launches Awareness Campaign On Digital Services For Passengers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 01:08 PM

Dubai Customs launched an awareness campaign around their digital services and creative projects and systems that facilitate the traffic of tourists and passengers

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022) Dubai Customs launched an awareness campaign around their digital services and creative projects and systems that facilitate the traffic of tourists and passengers. The aim of the campaign is to educate passengers at the Al-Maktoum International Airport about the smart systems that enable them complete their travel procedures in minutes; thus saving time amid the growing number of passengers using the airport due to the winter season in the UAE, Dubai Shopping Festival (15 Dec. 2022 to 29 Jan. 2023) and the world cup in Qatar. Tens of thousands of fans are using the airport to go from Dubai to Qatar and vice versa during the world cup period.

There are guiding signs that take passengers to the IDeclare Smart application, which enables passengers to securely submit customs declarations electronically, thus bypassing the current traditional paper forms. There is also the Customs Guide for Passengers and the Dubai Customs corporate website (dubaicustoms.gov.ae), which include information about goods that need to be declared and goods exempt from customs duty, etc.

“Dubai Customs develops digital services that facilitate customs procedures for clients,” said Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department. “We have launched the awareness campaign to educate the passengers about the different smart applications in place. Dubai is leading the recovery of tourism sector after the pandemic. Dubai International Airport received 18.5 million passengers during the third quarter of this year, marking the first time that the number of passengers exceeded pre-pandemic levels in three months, compared to 17.8 million passengers during the first quarter of 2020 before the start of the pandemic.

Bin Gharib added that the innovative marketing campaigns of Dubai Customs are diverse and creative, and play a vital role in attracting more traders and investors, as well as enhancing awareness among passengers and tourists of the creative service channels available.

