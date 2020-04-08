UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Launches Customs Inspector Safe Passage In Response To Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:48 PM

Dubai Customs launches Customs Inspector Safe Passage in response to Covid-19

Dubai Customs’ Administrative Affairs Departmentdesigned a mobile safe passage for the safety and security of its inspection officers

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020) Dubai Customs’ Administrative Affairs Departmentdesigned a mobile safe passage for the safety and security of its inspection officers. This comes in line with the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and other health authorities in the UAE to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The new customs inspection mobile cabin has been designed in cooperation with a manufacturing company and it is intended to protect inspectors and sterilize them before embarking on their inspection routines.

The safe inspection passage can be transported easily to any place within the building. It is equipped with a smart thermal scanner that reads temperature aloud, a water source operated by foot rather than hands, and full sterilization, along with safety gear including gloves, masks and full body protective uniform.

“The safety and security of our inspection officers is a top priority,” said Khawla Slaes, head of Administrative Affairs Department. “At the same time, we ensure streamlined inspection work to maintain our role in facilitating legitimate trade and securing the borders in fulfilment of the wise vision of our leadership.”
Slaes pointed out Dubai Customs took a number of precautionary measures and steps to ensure the safety of inspection officers while doing their job. These included the sterilization of all the trucks passing through Hatta Border Crossing.
Earlier, Dubai Customs had sterilized all its buildings and customs centers and facilities.

Related Topics

Water Mobile UAE Dubai Company Job Same Border All Top

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific extends the suspensionof all flight o ..

11 minutes ago

Surgical goods, Medical instruments exports increa ..

5 minutes ago

Stokes crowned Wisden's leading cricketer in the w ..

5 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon Announces Allocating Extra $25. ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Sends COVID-19 Diagnostics Systems to Over ..

5 minutes ago

Human, wildlife interaction to increase risk of CO ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.