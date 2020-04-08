Dubai Customs launches Customs Inspector Safe Passage in response to Covid-19

Dubai Customs’ Administrative Affairs Departmentdesigned a mobile safe passage for the safety and security of its inspection officers

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020) Dubai Customs’ Administrative Affairs Departmentdesigned a mobile safe passage for the safety and security of its inspection officers. This comes in line with the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and other health authorities in the UAE to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The new customs inspection mobile cabin has been designed in cooperation with a manufacturing company and it is intended to protect inspectors and sterilize them before embarking on their inspection routines.

The safe inspection passage can be transported easily to any place within the building. It is equipped with a smart thermal scanner that reads temperature aloud, a water source operated by foot rather than hands, and full sterilization, along with safety gear including gloves, masks and full body protective uniform.

“The safety and security of our inspection officers is a top priority,” said Khawla Slaes, head of Administrative Affairs Department. “At the same time, we ensure streamlined inspection work to maintain our role in facilitating legitimate trade and securing the borders in fulfilment of the wise vision of our leadership.”

Slaes pointed out Dubai Customs took a number of precautionary measures and steps to ensure the safety of inspection officers while doing their job. These included the sterilization of all the trucks passing through Hatta Border Crossing.

Earlier, Dubai Customs had sterilized all its buildings and customs centers and facilities.