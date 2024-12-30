Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emiratis and Boost Nationalization

Abdulla Busenad: Our aim through the Dubai Logistics Academy is to enhance the competitiveness of national talent

Dubai Customs is committed to enhancing nationalization across its various sectors and has adopted a comprehensive strategy to support Emirati nationals, in alignment with the vision of the wise leadership to develop the capabilities of the national workforce and the goals of Dubai's economic and social agenda. In this context, Dubai Customs, represented by its Human Resources Division, announced the recruitment of 84 new Emirati high school graduates for the "Customs Inspector Professional Training Program" to train and qualify them for roles as customs inspectors within the organization. The application process for this program was opened at Ru'ya Careers UAE 24.

A Key Pillar

Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, emphasized that Dubai Customs plays a vital role in achieving the leadership’s goals of job nationalization. Through the Dubai Logistics Academy, Dubai Customs ensures the qualification, development, and employment of Emirati talent, empowering them with the latest technologies, tools, and future skills. The government department also encourages continuous learning and excellence to enhance competitiveness in the job market and prepare them for various roles in the customs and logistics sectors.

He stated, "Our plan aligns with the leadership’s vision to invest in people and increase nationalization rates. We are dedicated to attracting qualified Emirati talents, fresh graduates, and students to prepare them for leadership roles across various customs-related fields, creating a new generation of Emiratis with professional expertise in collaboration with our strategic partners."

Four Cohorts

The program consists of four training cohorts, specifically designed for new high school graduates. It runs for seven months, during which participants undergo comprehensive training covering technical skills, behavioral skills, customs programs, inspection programs, and security programs. The training includes field visits and practical sessions to equip participants with professional experience that enhances their readiness to join the workforce and apply acquired knowledge in real-world scenarios. The program includes intensive courses and specialized workshops focused on modern inspection methods, preparing trainees to perform tasks efficiently and effectively.

This will contribute to enhancing community protection and achieving objectives related to securing borders.

The first cohort started on November 1 with 20 trainees, the second on November 15 with 18 trainees, the third on November 22 with 19 participants, and the fourth and final cohort began on December 13 with 26 trainees. The program aims to strengthen professional skill development from early stages, ensuring future excellence and competitiveness. It also focuses on building the customs inspector's capabilities on a solid scientific and training foundation to address security risks and protect the community and economy. The nationalization rate for customs inspection roles at Dubai Customs stands at 100%.

Masar 33

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources Division, expressed his great satisfaction with the success of the professional training program in attracting 84 Emiratis, exceeding the initial target. This highlights the success of Dubai Customs’ strategies and its reputation in attracting and qualifying Emiratis, empowering them to enter the workforce with advanced knowledge and professional expertise. He noted that the Customs Inspector Professional Training Program is part of a series of specialized programs under "Masar 33," a project launched by Dubai Customs to align with the objectives of Dubai's agenda. This project utilizes all available resources and development plans to ensure the highest quality of life for Emirati citizens. Its goal is to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati talents through various professional programs and scholarships, increasing their participation in sustainable economic development sectors, and meeting Dubai’s leadership ambitions for a bright future.

It is worth mentioning that during its participation in the Ru'ya Careers UAE 24, Dubai Customs announced the availability of 115 job vacancies for Emiratis in various specializations, including customs inspection, finance, information technology, customs auditing, and other specialized roles. A total of 119 Emiratis were appointed, 84 of whom were selected for the Customs Inspector Professional Training Program. The department is working to achieve the objectives of its strategic plan by paving the way for Emirati youth to take on value-added roles in customs work and focusing on programs that enhance the skills and capabilities of young people.