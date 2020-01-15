Dubai Customs launches inspection career assessment initiative

Dubai Customs has launched a unique application which provides customs inspection careerassessment and updating as part of its efforts in developing the career in preparation for the next 50 years and in fulfilment of the vision of the wise leadership

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020) Dubai Customs has launched a unique application which provides customs inspection careerassessment and updating as part of its efforts in developing the career in preparation for the next 50 years and in fulfilment of the vision of the wise leadership.

The application helps in selecting and recruiting the best candidates for customs jobs, especially in inspection and also helps in developing the employee’s existing competencies.

Commenting on the new initiative, Mohammed Al Ghafarri, Director of HR Department at Dubai Customs said:

“Our employees are our most valuable asset. This application will help us recruit the best candidates and at the same time develop the skills of our staff and will help them keep abreast with the latest trends in the HR field in fulfilment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Highly developed Human Resources can help sustain our national economy and strategic development projects in support of the country’s bold plans such as the Dubai 2021 Plan and the UAE Centennial 2071 which sees the UAE the best country in the world in all fields” Al Ghafarri said.

Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Acting Development Senior Manager said:

“We are working on this innovative evaluation project under the supervision of the HR Department and in collaboration with a team of consultants.”

Dubai Customs provides its staff with advanced training and equips them with the latest knowledge and skills.