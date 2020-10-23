Dubai Customs launches month-long breast awareness campaign

In conjunction with the breast cancer awareness month, and as part of its social commitment, Dubai Customs, represented by the Women’s Committee, launched an awareness campaign titled “You Have the Power”

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020)

The campaign introduced a number of health awareness activities over the month of October including 3 health awareness video conferencing lectures that covered a number of topics related to breast cancer and means of prevention. One of the lectures, which were attended by 300 female employees, was presented by Aisha bin Huwaireb Al Muhairi who hosted a lady to talk about her recovery from breast cancer. Dr. Isaaf Hasan Ba Rahma, Consultant and head of general surgery section at Dubai Hospital presented a lecture about means of protection and treatment, and the third lecture was on healthy diet.



Dubai Customs also launched hashtag #DubaiCustomsawareness on social media channels.

Commenting on the campaign, Mariam Khalifa Al-Shamsi, Head of the Women's Committee at Dubai Customs Committee said:

“These awareness activities in October are part of Dubai Customs’ commitment towards local community. We chose “You Have the Power” slogan because we know women can beat this cancer with their well and determination.”

The event included free mammogram screening for female employees to early detect any signs of breast cancer.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked in countries across the world every October, helps to increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of this disease.