Dubai Customs Launches “Training Doses” Initiative To Raise Inspection Efficiency

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Customs training center at Dubai Customs launched “Training Doses” initiative, which aims to raise the efficiency of inspection in line with the best international practices

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022) Customs training center at Dubai Customs launched “Training Doses” initiative, which aims to raise the efficiency of inspection in line with the best international practices.

It will also help in consolidating controls and fight against all customs violations, including smuggling. The Training Doses targets 500 inspection officers, and has already benefited 40 inspectors in its initial stage.

The training doses initiative came in line with Dubai Customs’ strategic plan, which focuses on developing human cadres, especially those working in inspection, and enrolling them in specialized training courses on the latest methods of smuggling.

Inspectors are trained using certain bags equipped with advanced technologies. Awadh Faraj, Senior Manager -Training said the visits targeted inspection officers in the field. They were trained to efficiently identify hidden places used by smugglers to hide the contrabands.

“The initiative will continue throughout the year and will cover all customs centers. We have visited 11 customs centers so far and conducted practical training in the field.”

