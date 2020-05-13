Dubai Customs launches virtual assessment center during out break

HR Department at Dubai Customs developed a virtual assessment center to replace the traditional assessment one during the coronavirus outbreak

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020) HR Department at Dubai Customs developed a virtual assessment center to replace the traditional assessment one during the coronavirus outbreak.

Employees now can be assessed against a number of metrics and KPI’s through online platforms.

This will help in overall development, and determine training needs for each employee. One of these assessments will cover the inspection sector to help evaluate inspectors’ skills and knowledge, and identify their competencies and training needs.



Earlier, Dubai Customs had launched “Inspection job outlook” initiative which targeted 174 inspection officers of different ranks to identify their points of strength and assess their development needs.



“The whole world is changing dramatically due to the exceptional circumstances it is going through,” said Abdul Azzis Al Bloushi, Senior Manager of Development Section. “Dubai Customs was able to adapt to the new situation fast, and now working from home is going on smoothly and there are no disruptions.

With this in mind, we decided to turn the assessment center into a virtual one to keep abreast with the latest developments in the field.”