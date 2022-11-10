Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 months in 2022

His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, made an evening visit to the Passenger Operations Department, Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport, to ensure all in place and ready to handle the growing traffic of passengers, fans and participants in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022) His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, made an evening visit to the Passenger Operations Department, Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport, to ensure all in place and ready to handle the growing traffic of passengers, fans and participants in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Dubai Customs provides unrivaled services and facilities to passengers, which supports the UAE being one of the global preferred destinations for tourism and business.

A number of executive directors and heads of customs departments and centers accompanied the Director General in the visit. His Excellency was briefed during the visit on the arrangements and procedures applied to ensure speedy and smooth customs services while ensuring safety and border security.

Dubai International Airport, Terminal (3) has completed 590 seizures in 10 months of 2022, and handled about 15.840 million bags, benefiting from the capabilities of smart electronic systems in place, most notably the Efficient Inspection Performance System (EIPS) and the enhanced version of Sanad smart system.

His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih highly applauded the employees for their vigilance, hard work and distinctive performance, which leads to curb all smuggling of prohibited goods into the emirate.

Director General of Dubai Customs confirms that the customs centers at Dubai airports keep pace with the continuous development in tourism and travel sector, which reflects the ability of the UAE to attract tourists from all over the world, and is constantly working to develop its capabilities to meet the needs of tourism and travel sector.

Dubai Customs has launched a number of smart applications to facilitate inspection operations. These include iDeclare; a smart mobile app enabling passengers arriving in Dubai to submit Customs declarations online securely, thus bypassing the current traditional paper forms. The online application simplifies the customs clearance process for passengers by enabling self-declaration of their must-declare commercial goods, personal effects or cash either pre or post arrival at the airport, saving them both time and effort.