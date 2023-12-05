Dubai Customs Nabs Smuggler with 8.9 Kilos of Marijuana

An Asian passenger tried to smuggle marijuana through Dubai International Airport by grinding it and concealing it in bags, claiming it was henna powder

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) An Asian passenger tried to smuggle marijuana through Dubai International Airport by grinding it and concealing it in bags, claiming it was henna powder. However, Dubai Customs officers, equipped with extensive experience and advanced skills from regular training, uncovered the deception. The confiscated narcotics, along with the passenger were handed over to the General Directorate of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police, showcasing the collaborative efforts between Dubai Customs and the Dubai Police.

The incident began when Dubai Customs inspectors grew suspicious of a bag passing through inspection devices for a flight from an Asian country. Images revealed unusual density inside the bag, prompting the Airport Passenger Operations Department to monitor both the bag and the passenger. A manual search of the passenger, who displayed signs of confusion, revealed a powder suspected to be 8.9 kilograms of marijuana.

Dubai Customs is committed to protecting the community by thwarting attempts to smuggle prohibited substances through the customs outlets in Dubai. This aligns with their mission to safeguard the community and promote sustainable economic development through dedication, facilitation, and innovation.

Dubai Customs aims to achieve its strategic goals for global customs leadership securely.

Ibrahim Al-Kamali, the Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, emphasized the crucial role of Dubai Customs as a deterrent against smuggling through its various customs outlets. This strengthens community security by relying on qualified and trained personnel to handle challenges under diverse circumstances. The primary focus is on preventing the entry of harmful substances, especially drugs. Dubai Customs remains dedicated to enhancing the capabilities and skills of its inspectors through continuous training, providing the necessary expertise for tasks related to national security. In customs operations, the department leverages cutting-edge technologies, innovative electronic services, and artificial intelligence for inspection purposes. The growing number of passengers to Dubai necessitates heightened vigilance to protect the community from the smuggling of prohibited substances.