Dubai Customs organizes 12 initiatives to celebrate Month of Reading

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021) Celebrating the Month of Reading, Dubai Customs organized 12 events and initiatives under the theme ‘Al Furdah Reads”, which target employees, clients and society at large with the aim of spreading the love of reading.

Every year, March is observed as the month of Reading in the UAE; it is marked by a rich and diverse calendar of engaging activities and sustainable initiatives that motivate the community to read.

The aim is to transform reading into a daily habit for everyone and equip, with knowledge, a future generation capable of driving the perpetual growth journey of the UAE.

“We launched a number of diverse initiatives to celebrate the Month of Reading and to encourage our employees, clients and the society at large to read more,” said Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department.

“The government has chosen “My Family Reads” for this year’s Reading Month to make every home in the UAE a place for fathers to read to their children. Parents play a vital role in encouraging children to enjoy reading.”

Director of Communication Department said the Department dedicated some of the initiatives to Dubai Customs employees, and these include “Reading Corner”, “Poetry Contest”, and “Reading and tolerance Workshop”, along with different workshops and lectures in coordination with government departments including Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and The Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.”