UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Organizes 12 Initiatives To Celebrate Month Of Reading

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:29 PM

Dubai Customs organizes 12 initiatives to celebrate Month of Reading

Celebrating the Month of Reading, Dubai Customs organized 12 events and initiatives under the theme ‘Al Furdah Reads”, which target employees, clients and society at large with the aim of spreading the love of reading

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021) Celebrating the Month of Reading, Dubai Customs organized 12 events and initiatives under the theme ‘Al Furdah Reads”, which target employees, clients and society at large with the aim of spreading the love of reading.

Every year, March is observed as the month of Reading in the UAE; it is marked by a rich and diverse calendar of engaging activities and sustainable initiatives that motivate the community to read.

The aim is to transform reading into a daily habit for everyone and equip, with knowledge, a future generation capable of driving the perpetual growth journey of the UAE.
“We launched a number of diverse initiatives to celebrate the Month of Reading and to encourage our employees, clients and the society at large to read more,” said Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department.

“The government has chosen “My Family Reads” for this year’s Reading Month to make every home in the UAE a place for fathers to read to their children. Parents play a vital role in encouraging children to enjoy reading.”
Director of Communication Department said the Department dedicated some of the initiatives to Dubai Customs employees, and these include “Reading Corner”, “Poetry Contest”, and “Reading and tolerance Workshop”, along with different workshops and lectures in coordination with government departments including Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and The Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.”

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Reading March Family Government Love

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council’s player development progra ..

7 minutes ago

PM, COAS efforts to tackle power crisis lauded: Mi ..

11 minutes ago

Zong Receives ‘Leader in Digital Innovation’ A ..

15 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region implements &#039;ZODIAC&#039; ..

31 minutes ago

Chinese political academy begins spring semester

42 minutes ago

Senate elections to be held through secret ballot: ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.