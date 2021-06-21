Dubai Customs organizes 2nd DCCC meeting with business groups amid high hopes of trade recovery and prosperity

Dubai external trade is moving steadily toward more growth based on a number of success factors including Dubai’s outstanding capability, dynamism and agility in handling the pandemic crisis, and that, coupled with a safe and advanced infrastructure and strategic location, is urging many companies to move their production lines from to the emirate

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th April, 2021) Dubai external trade is moving steadily toward more growth based on a number of success factors including Dubai’s outstanding capability, dynamism and agility in handling the pandemic crisis, and that, coupled with a safe and advanced infrastructure and strategic location, is urging many companies to move their production lines from to the emirate.

This was the highlight of the opening statement of H.E. Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber of Commerce during the Dubai Customs Consultative Council meeting. The meeting was held virtually, in the presence of H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, executive directors, heads of customs departments and representatives of business groups in Dubai.

Edris Behzad, Director of Client Happiness Department welcomed the participants and reaffirmed that these meetings are key to boost cooperation between Dubai Customs and business groups in Dubai to exchange creative ideas and knowledge.



Bin Sulayem said:

“Thanks to a number of development plans and the stimulus packages which Dubai Government launched following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, our external trade sector showed impressive resilience and ability to recover and grow in the face of international crises.

“Many companies have plans to headquarter in Dubai to benefit from our advanced technological infrastructure and good governance. The Dubai new international trade plan include the establishment of trade network lines to 200 new cities cementing the role Dubai plays in the global trade. DP World has recently signed an agreement with Ethiopia’s Ministry of Transport to develop the road linking Ethiopia to Berbera in Somaliland into a trade and logistics corridor. We plan to invest up to $1 billion over the next 10 years to develop supply chain infrastructure along the corridor. This will include dry ports, silos, warehouses, container yards, cool and cold chain depots, freight forwarding and clearing activities.

“UAE has the world’s highest Covid vaccination rate, and the success of its strategy in delivering vaccines to more than 70% of the targeted segments is one of the success factors that stand behind the outstanding performance of Dubai external trade and tourism.

“DP World has strong presence in 80 ports and terminals worldwide. We are now boosting our investments in the ports and logistics sectors in Africa and Asia. We look forward to more participation from business groups based in Dubai through our regular meetings towards more win-win projects.

”

In the same vein, H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs said;

“The government’s proactive policies and plans in dealing with the crisis, along with the stimulus packages, have played a positive role in containing the crisis and its repercussions on different sectors. In Dubai Customs, we aim to expand trade activity and open new lines targeting AED 2 trillion volume. Dubai external trade in Q1 this year made an impressive growth compared to corresponding periods in 2019 and 2020.”

Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs delivered a presentation on Dubai external trade in Q1, 2021.

Dubai foreign trade in this quarter touched AED354.4 billion growing 10% from AED323 billion in the corresponding period in 2020, and 5% compared to Q1, 2019, which reflects a rapid return to recovery and growth in the external trade sector and great resilience and adaptation to drastic changes in the international trade environment. Exports grew 25% to AED50.5 billion, weighing 5 million tons (20%+), imports accounted for AED204.8 billion, growing 9% and re-exports were recorded at AED99 billion, growing 5.5%.

The meeting included a presentation delivered by Rehan Uddin, Expert – CSR who talked about Dubai Customs’ CSR vision and mission highlighting the initiatives and projects Dubai Customs implements to give back to community and protect the environment. Dubai Customs launched more than 1,000 social corporate initiatives in the last 5 years that targeted 7.63 million people, and that achieved 90% client and partner happiness in 2020. The Government Department saved a million dirhams in water and electricity in the past few years, with 95.4 implementation of Dubai Paperless Strategy. Around 379 tons of paper and waste were recycled, and 56 ecological projects were launched in compliance with ISO Standards 18001, 14001 and 45001. In 2020, despite the spread of the pandemic, Dubai Customs launched 145 social corporate initiatives that targeted 378,000 individuals, while taking all safety measures.

Sudish Tchadurfiri, from Dubai Shipping Agents Association highlighted a number of initiaves that are expect to play a positive role in future shipping, logistics and supply chain sectors. These include the DP World’s Hyperloop project, and 3D printing. Dubai has opened the world's first 3D-printed office. Other projects include Dubai South and World Central, which hosts a number of grand events including EXPO 2020.

Sudish said that new technologies have improved global trade and enhanced production, transport, shipping and handling operations.