Dubai Customs Organizes 362 Online Training Courses During Remote Working Period

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 07:11 PM

As part of its efforts to maintain development and help employees keep abreast of the latest trends, Training Center at Dubai Customs organized 362 remote training courses which spanned 1,074 online hours (equivalent to 4,296 traditional training hours)

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2020) As part of its efforts to maintain development and help employees keep abreast of the latest trends, Training Center at Dubai Customs organized 362 remote training courses which spanned 1,074 online hours (equivalent to 4,296 traditional training hours).

These included 358 online courses on Linkedin over 689 online hours (equivalent to 2,756 traditional training hours) and targeted 710 employees. Dubai Customs’ iLearn portal ran 4 online training courseswhich weighed 385 online hours (equivalent to 1,540 traditional training hours) and targeted 77 employees.
The online training courses covered a number of important topics such as problem solving and decision making, client happiness, information security, corporate governance, effective guidance, work teams dynamics, block chain basics, and others.


Commenting on the online courses, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Director of HR Department said:
“Dubai Customs saves no effort to develop the skills of its employees to keep abreast with the technological advancements through mature online courses available on different platforms such as Linkedin.

This follows our wise leadership’s vision and the national strategy of preparing a well-educated and trained generation able to drive development forward in all sectors.”
Asma Ahmed, Senior Training Manager said:
“These online courses are highly scalable, and less disruptive to schedules.

This model offers the right learning environment for optimal absorption. They are conducted in line with the government vision to help improve employee engagement and increases employee retention.

It also has a positive impact on efficiency, innovation and productivity especially at this difficult time.”
There are more than 10,000 online training courses available for employees on Linkedin platform.

