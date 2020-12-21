Dubai Customs organizes 665 training programs in 9 months

Customs Training Center at Dubai Customs organized 665 training sessions in the first 9 months of 2020, including 609 sessions on the digital platforms during the pandemic

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020) Customs Training Center at Dubai Customs organized 665 training sessions in the first 9 months of 2020, including 609 sessions on the digital platforms during the pandemic.

These training workshops and programs targeted 3,348 employees from different divisions in Dubai Customs.

The training programs (26,000 training hours in total) covered topics such as customs risk evaluation, smuggling methods, security sense, body language, cyber security, behavioural indicators, and others.

“Following the directives of Dubai Government, Dubai Customs organizes different training programs for the employees to develop their competencies and be able to an active part in the future economy and the sustainable development journey.” Said Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Acting Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs.

“We took into consideration the current pandemic and acted accordingly by providing the training courses online. Employees during their work from home period were able to join these programs easily and benefit from them.”

Al Ghaffari pointed out the lion’s share of these training programs were dedicated to develop competencies in specialized customs areas.

Some training was conducted through platforms in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes, the World Customs Organization and Linkedin.

On her part, Asma Ahmed, Senior Manager, Training Program Management said the training center organized a coherent online plan to address the training needs during the work from home period based on the employees’ specific needs and specializations.