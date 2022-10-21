Dubai Customs organizes awareness events in Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022

UrduPoint.com

As part of its social responsibility commitments, the Women’s Committee at Dubai Customs celebrated the Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 OCT, 2022) As part of its social responsibility commitments, the Women’s Committee at Dubai Customs celebrated the Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022

The Committee’s events focused on raising awareness around the importance of early screening tests, as well as identifying the causes of this disease, and how to avoid it.

“We celebrate the Breast Cancer Awareness Month annually, which we find it as an opportunity to educate female employees at Dubai Customs around this disease,” said Maryam Khalifa Al-Shamsi, Head of the Women’s Committee. “It goes without saying that prevention is better than cure. This is why we focus on healthy dieting and practices that prevent breast cancer.

Early detection of breast cancer is also very important. Women whose breast cancer is detected at an early stage have a 93 percent higher survival rate in the first five years.”

The Committee circulated a number of awareness messages to female employees through internal bulletins.

A lecture on the causes, symptoms and preventive measures of cancer was delivered by Dr Humaid Al Shamsi, director of oncology at Burjeel Medical City and president of the Emirates Oncology Society.

Female employees were invited to free Medical checkups conducted by Gargash Hospital. Gifts, including skin care products and mammogram screening vouchers, were distributed to female employees

