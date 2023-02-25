UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Organizes Awareness Workshops On Self-audit Service To Clients

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Dubai Customs organizes awareness workshops on self-audit service to clients

As part of its agenda for the UAE Innovation Month “UAE Innovates 2023”, Dubai Customs is hosting events and activities from February 22-28, organized this year under the theme “Innovating Together for a Sustainable Future”

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2023) As part of its agenda for the UAE Innovation Month “UAE Innovates 2023”, Dubai Customs is hosting events and activities from February 22-28, organized this year under the theme “Innovating Together for a Sustainable Future”.

The Customs Audit Department organized awareness workshops in various areas including Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA), and Dubai South Free Zone. The workshops introduced the self-audit initiative to clients and encouraged them to self-audit to check their compliance with the customs laws and regulations, and enable them correct any inaccuracies in the customs declaration to be able to receive exemptions and minimal customs duties, where necessary.

The Customs Audit Department delivered a detailed presentation on the Self-audit service and its significance as a self-evaluation tool for clients in the awareness workshop held in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA).

Two other workshops will take place next week in Meydan Free Zone and DAFZA.

According to Farida Fadhil, (Acting) Executive Director of Policy and Legislation Division and Director of Customs Audit Department, Dubai Customs has enhanced its innovation and creative services to promote the work environment in support of national sustainable development and the Government Department’s vision of facilitating trade and securing the borders.

Fadhil stated that the Customs Audit Department has developed the “Self-Audit Service” to motivate clients to carry out self-audits in order to confirm their adherence to customs laws and procedures.

The service is available on Dubai Customs and Dubai Trade websites.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai February From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs hosts “Future Foresight Forum” i ..

Dubai Customs hosts “Future Foresight Forum” in conjunction with “UAE Inno ..

7 minutes ago
 OIC Dispatches a Mission to Nigeria to Observe Pre ..

OIC Dispatches a Mission to Nigeria to Observe Presidential and National Assembl ..

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nati ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

10 minutes ago
 Secretary Livestock M Masood Anwar paid visits UVA ..

Secretary Livestock M Masood Anwar paid visits UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki

13 minutes ago
 Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bas ..

Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir Visits DG Khan e-Khidmat C ..

30 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Joint Operatio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Joint Operations Command to review &#039;Ope ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.