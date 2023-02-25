Dubai Customs organizes awareness workshops on self-audit service to clients

As part of its agenda for the UAE Innovation Month “UAE Innovates 2023”, Dubai Customs is hosting events and activities from February 22-28, organized this year under the theme “Innovating Together for a Sustainable Future”

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2023) As part of its agenda for the UAE Innovation Month “UAE Innovates 2023”, Dubai Customs is hosting events and activities from February 22-28, organized this year under the theme “Innovating Together for a Sustainable Future”.

The Customs Audit Department organized awareness workshops in various areas including Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA), and Dubai South Free Zone. The workshops introduced the self-audit initiative to clients and encouraged them to self-audit to check their compliance with the customs laws and regulations, and enable them correct any inaccuracies in the customs declaration to be able to receive exemptions and minimal customs duties, where necessary.

The Customs Audit Department delivered a detailed presentation on the Self-audit service and its significance as a self-evaluation tool for clients in the awareness workshop held in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA).

Two other workshops will take place next week in Meydan Free Zone and DAFZA.

According to Farida Fadhil, (Acting) Executive Director of Policy and Legislation Division and Director of Customs Audit Department, Dubai Customs has enhanced its innovation and creative services to promote the work environment in support of national sustainable development and the Government Department’s vision of facilitating trade and securing the borders.

Fadhil stated that the Customs Audit Department has developed the “Self-Audit Service” to motivate clients to carry out self-audits in order to confirm their adherence to customs laws and procedures.

The service is available on Dubai Customs and Dubai Trade websites.