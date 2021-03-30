Dubai Customs organizes lecture titled “Reading & Tolerance”

Dubai Customs’ Corporate Communication Department organized an online lecture titled “Reading & Tolerance” in cooperation with the Dubai Arts and Culture Authority, delivered by Yasser Al Gergawi, Director of Programs and Partnerships at the Ministry of Tolerance

The lecture is part of Dubai Customs’ activities and events in the National Month of Reading, which is marked in March every year.

In his lecture, Al Gergawi stressed the importance of reading in supporting the development and prosperity of nations.



“It is very important to develop the habit of reading for our children and help make that a daily routine.



He talked about the role of the Ministry of Tolerance in actively participating in the Month of Reading, being a national sustainable initiative.

“It is one of the best initiatives launched by the Cabinet, following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai who said (Reading is nourishment for the soul and mind).”

Al Gergawi thanked Dubai Customs for their outstanding efforts in enriching the Month of Reading with relevant activities and initiatives.