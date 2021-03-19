Dubai Customs organizes Louvre Museum virtual tour

As part of their activities in the National Month of Reading, Dubai Customs’ Corporate Communication Department organized a virtual tour to the Louvre Museum, Abu Dhabi to its employees

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th March, 2021) As part of their activities in the National Month of Reading, Dubai Customs’ Corporate Communication Department organized a virtual tour to the Louvre Museum, Abu Dhabi to its employees. More than 60 employees participated in the tour to the renowned museum, which was inaugurated in November 2017 at the Al Saadiyat Island Cultural district.

Hamad Al Housani, government relationships officer at the Louvre Museum accompanied the participants in the virtual tour. Artworks from around the world are showcased at the museum, with particular focus placed upon bridging the gap between Eastern and Western art.

Since 2009, Louvre Abu Dhabi has steadfastly been building an impressive collection that counts more than 600 pieces, from ancient to contemporary art, in its permanent reserve.

The museum pairs 300 of its pieces side-by-side with 300 important works from 13 grand French museums, including a statue of Ramses II from the Louvre. The chronologically arranged collection is both a walk through art history as well as a narrative on the historical overlaps of art.