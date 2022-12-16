UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Organizes Meeting With Turkish Delegation To Raise Trade Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 03:07 PM

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperation

Dubai Customs held a meeting with a delegation from the Turkish Consulate in Dubai that aims to enhance cooperation, exchange customs expertise and knowledge and boost mutual trade

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022) Dubai Customs held a meeting with a delegation from the Turkish Consulate in Dubai that aims to enhance cooperation, exchange customs expertise and knowledge and boost mutual trade.

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, (Acting) Director of Customs Intelligence Department received the visitors and reaffirmed the importance of meetings with diplomatic missions to enhance cooperation and develop mutual trade.

Al-Suwaidi highlighted the growing volume and value of trade between Dubai and Turkey, which reflected the distinctive relations between the two sides.

He said; “Undoubtedly cooperation between Dubai Customs and the commercial attaché at the Turkish Consulate will help boost exchange of trade and intelligence information, which can enhance commercial activities, facilitate supply chain and encourage more investments.”

Yunis Ibrahim, Senior Manager of Customer Service, Client Happiness Department and Maryam Al-Muhairi, Manager of External Relations Section at Corporate Communication Department attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Exchange Turkey Dubai From

Recent Stories

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

15 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

15 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.