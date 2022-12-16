Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperation

Dubai Customs held a meeting with a delegation from the Turkish Consulate in Dubai that aims to enhance cooperation, exchange customs expertise and knowledge and boost mutual trade

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, (Acting) Director of Customs Intelligence Department received the visitors and reaffirmed the importance of meetings with diplomatic missions to enhance cooperation and develop mutual trade.

Al-Suwaidi highlighted the growing volume and value of trade between Dubai and Turkey, which reflected the distinctive relations between the two sides.

He said; “Undoubtedly cooperation between Dubai Customs and the commercial attaché at the Turkish Consulate will help boost exchange of trade and intelligence information, which can enhance commercial activities, facilitate supply chain and encourage more investments.”

Yunis Ibrahim, Senior Manager of Customer Service, Client Happiness Department and Maryam Al-Muhairi, Manager of External Relations Section at Corporate Communication Department attended the meeting.