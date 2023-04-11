Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

In a celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, Dubai Customs organized a Suhoor gathering for its clients at the InterContinental Festival City Dubai hotel

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 April, 2023) In a celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, Dubai Customs organized a Suhoor gathering for its clients at the InterContinental Festival City Dubai hotel. The event, which was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, and the leadership team of the department, was aimed at strengthening communication with clients and promoting cultural exchange.

During his keynote speech, His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih emphasized the importance of the relationship between Dubai Customs and its clients. "We are delighted to meet our clients, our partners in the journey of success and excellence, at this Ramadan Suhoor gathering, which Dubai Customs is keen to organize every year. It reflects the depth of the interdependence and cooperation between Dubai Customs and its clients, and is part of Dubai Customs' social and cultural programs aimed at promoting communication, principles of tolerance, and reinforcing the authentic heritage and values of the Emirati society. “He added that Dubai Customs is working to provide distinctive facilities and innovative, intelligent customs services to its clients, in order to support their businesses and reduce time and costs for them. Indicators for the first quarter show that almost 100% of customs transactions were completed through smart channels.

During the gathering, His Eminence Sheikh Mohammed Eid Al-Mehairi, the first preacher at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, delivered a lecture entitled "Tolerance" in both Arabic and English.

He emphasized that tolerance is one of the most important values that the United Arab Emirates has been built on since its inception and that it was entrenched in the hearts of the people of the UAE by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may Allah have mercy on him.

The UAE is now an oasis of happiness, prosperity, security, and tolerance, and a model to be emulated around the world in establishing the foundations of human and cultural coexistence. The founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, enriched the UAE and humanity with his wisdom and leadership in charitable work. The commemoration of Zayed Humanitarian Day in the UAE every year is a tribute to the noble and humanitarian values that the founding father left for the people of the UAE and future generations.

The Director General of Dubai Customs was eager to listen to the thoughts of the clients during the gathering. This friendly conversation demonstrated a spirit of cooperation and mutual success. The attendees of the Department expressed their appreciation for the leadership team at Dubai Customs, who are keen on organizing events that bring together clients and the government department’s officials as one family.