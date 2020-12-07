Dubai Customs participates in Gitex 2020 with 12 innovative projects

Dubai Customs takes part in Gitex Technology Week 2020, which kicks off today, with 12 innovative blockchain and AI based projects, along with the most advanced inspection equipment

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020) Dubai Customs takes part in Gitex Technology Week 2020, which kicks off today, with 12 innovative blockchain and AI based projects, along with the most advanced inspection equipment. The Government Department invited its strategic partners, clients and the exhibition’s visitors to visit its pavilion number S2-A1 at Sheikh Saeed, Dubai World Trade Center. Visitors can also virtually tour the pavilion via (Gitex20.dubaicustoms.ae) to learn more about the participating projects.

In conjunction with the Gitex Week Technology, Dubai Customs launched Datathon Al Furdah, the open data challenge to develop software using Dubai Customs’ open data through Dubai Pulse. Three winning projects will be awarded during the Week. Participants in the challenge were divided into 3 categories: Dubai Customs employees, the public and college and technical institute students, and there will be one winner for each category.

The challenge will gather a host of specialists and innovators who will seek to find out solutions that benefit customs and the national economy following the Dubai Plan 2021.

Dubai Customs will display a number of projects in the exhibition under the theme: (We Innovate for a Sustainable Future), and they include:

- The Cross Border E-Commerce Platform, which utilizes block chain technology to integrate and automate operations between Customs, Free Zones, logistics, and courier companies

- The (Al Munasiq) application, which helps clients avoid any mistakes in their customs declarations due to a wrong entry of the HS Code for goods, and, accordingly, avoid any consequent fines

- iDeclare, a smart mobile app to securely submit declaration on the go. The app bypasses the current traditional paper forms, providing a quick and secure way to transfer information to the passengers on customs rules and regulations, and helping passengers cut down on waiting time in line.

The projects also include the Smart Control Room, the Container Scanning System, the 3D Consignment Inspection System, the Radioactive Detector, the Passenger Vehicle Scanner, the Smart Inspection Table, and the Virtual Inspectors’ Training Program.



“Dubai has stood out from the crowd thanks to its innovative projects that achieve sustainable development in all walks of life following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. “His Highness’s forward thinking and visionin digital transformation has been a turning point in the way we do the business and deliver government services in the emirate. This has helped us also overcome the Covid-19 challenge and quickly recover from its impacts.

Bin Sulayemadded:”Dubai Customs annually takes part in the Gitex Technology Week with a number of innovative systems and initiatives. Gitex has always been an ideal platform to display the Department’s breakthroughs and AI based innovations which include the automation of customs procedures and services, and offering the highest quality services to passengers and clients.”

On his part, Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs said: “Dubai Customs participates in Gitex to reach out to more clients and encourage them benefit from technology in making their life and transactions easier. Dubai Customs was one of the first entities to provide all its services through a number of smart channels in support of Dubai Governments smart approach and the paperless Dubai Strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. Dubai is expected to turn completely into a paperless government in 2021. These outstanding achievements have helped us run the business and ensure uninterrupted supply chain during what has been a difficult time due to the spread of the pandemic. Dubai Customs has been deservedly named the ‘Best PMO in the World 2020’ at the PMO Global Awards organised by the PMO Global Alliance, the leading global community of project management professionals.”