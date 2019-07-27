UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations Steps Up Coordination With FANR

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:41 PM

Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations steps up coordination with FANR

Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations Department received a delegation from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR)

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th July, 2019) Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations Department received a delegation from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

The visit was aimed at stepping up coordination regarding the procedures applied for detection, inspection and detention or release of controlled materials, while ensuing facilitation of passenger movement and border protection. The delegation washeaded by ChristerViktorsson, FANR Director General, Mohammed Al Zaabi, Deputy Director General - Administration Affairs, Raoul Awad, Deputy Director General - Operations, and Rashid Al Falahi, Director of Government Affairs. Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations welcomed the delegation at Dubai International terminal 3 in the presence of senior officers from the department.

He walked them through the control, inspection and clearance process of passengers and their luggage, and highlighted the state-of-the-art intelligence and screening technology being used. He said that enhancing cooperation between Dubai Customs and FANR on controlled materials is highly important not only to boost risk management and mitigation but also to ensure doing so without any inconvenience or discomfort towards the passengers. The FANR delegation spoke high of Dubai Customs’ seamless and streamlined procedures,which are typically focused on finding a balance between easing the entry of travelers whilst heightening control to make sure nothing illegal or dangerous gets in.

Related Topics

Technology Nuclear Dubai Visit Rashid Border From Government

Recent Stories

Primary education in Punjab will now be in Urdu

18 minutes ago

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal comes under fire for a ..

21 minutes ago

This is the punishment Mohsin Abbas can get for do ..

58 minutes ago

US to soften travel advisory for Pakistan

1 hour ago

Selfie craze claims youth’s life in Pattoki

2 hours ago

Faysal Qureshi disassociates himself from Firdous ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.