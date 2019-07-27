Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations steps up coordination with FANR

Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations Department received a delegation from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR)

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th July, 2019) Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations Department received a delegation from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

The visit was aimed at stepping up coordination regarding the procedures applied for detection, inspection and detention or release of controlled materials, while ensuing facilitation of passenger movement and border protection. The delegation washeaded by ChristerViktorsson, FANR Director General, Mohammed Al Zaabi, Deputy Director General - Administration Affairs, Raoul Awad, Deputy Director General - Operations, and Rashid Al Falahi, Director of Government Affairs. Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations welcomed the delegation at Dubai International terminal 3 in the presence of senior officers from the department.

He walked them through the control, inspection and clearance process of passengers and their luggage, and highlighted the state-of-the-art intelligence and screening technology being used. He said that enhancing cooperation between Dubai Customs and FANR on controlled materials is highly important not only to boost risk management and mitigation but also to ensure doing so without any inconvenience or discomfort towards the passengers. The FANR delegation spoke high of Dubai Customs’ seamless and streamlined procedures,which are typically focused on finding a balance between easing the entry of travelers whilst heightening control to make sure nothing illegal or dangerous gets in.