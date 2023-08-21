Open Menu

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement With Diverse Initiatives

Published August 21, 2023

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement with Diverse Initiatives

In its strategic blueprint, Dubai Customs has embraced the task of amplifying corporate social responsibility, aiming to cast a wider net of involvement

Throughout the initial half of the present year, the organization has ushered in 80 communal initiatives, extending their impact to around 290,000 beneficiaries from all walks of life. Dubai Customs' initiatives have taken on a multifaceted nature in the opening half of 2023. They span from endeavors like "Al Furdah Hands" and "People of Determination Hands" to hosting breakfasts for senior citizens. These initiatives also encompass initiatives dedicated to physical and mental well-being, in addition to awareness workshops tailored for both staff members and the broader community.

Throughout the initial half of the present year, the organization has ushered in 80 communal initiatives, extending their impact to around 290,000 beneficiaries from all walks of life. Dubai Customs' initiatives have taken on a multifaceted nature in the opening half of 2023. They span from endeavors like "Al Furdah Hands" and "People of Determination Hands" to hosting breakfasts for senior citizens. These initiatives also encompass initiatives dedicated to physical and mental well-being, in addition to awareness workshops tailored for both staff members and the broader community.

In addition, Dubai Customs has penned an agreement with the Irada Center for Rehab And Treatment, aiming to heighten societal consciousness and diminish the social stigma tethered to addiction. This is complemented by educational workshops designed for school students and staff, along with sports-driven initiatives commemorating global observance days.

These initiatives cater to the entire spectrum of society.

Dubai Customs has harnessed its efforts toward launching communal and voluntary endeavors that bolster the services available to diverse segments of the populace. This encompasses students, laborers, the elderly, and people of determination.

Anoud Abdullah, head of the Creative Services, Events, and Corporate Responsibility Section of Dubai Customs, affirmed that the department has fortified its support for sustainable initiatives, notably those of a communal nature. This is evidenced through the diverse execution of initiatives spanning charitable, voluntary, humanitarian, health-focused, and environmental aspects.

Anoud underscored the resonance and accord between Dubai Customs and its strategic associates, harmonizing endeavors and cultivating a more comprehensive vision of cooperation and role integration among the governmental entities. This synergy materializes through a series of collaborative undertakings with these entities, all aimed at enriching the ethos of corporate social responsibility.

