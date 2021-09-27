UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Recycles 113,000 Counterfeit Items For 13 Brands

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:34 AM

Dubai Customs recycles 113,000 counterfeit items for 13 brands

IPR Department at Dubai Customs recycled 113,000 counterfeit items for 13 brands, with a market value of AED750,000 as part of their efforts in combating piracy and supporting sustainable development

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th September, 2021) IPR Department at Dubai Customs recycled 113,000 counterfeit items for 13 brands, with a market value of AED750,000 as part of their efforts in combating piracy and supporting sustainable development.

Recycling helps brand owners get rid of copied products without affecting the environment.
The items included different types of bags, clothes, mobile phones, headphones, and cosmetics. The recycled goods will be used to make other materials.


The recycling operation took place in the presence of representatives of the American, German, South Korea, UK and French diplomatic missions and consulates, with the help of inspectors from Cargo Village and Jebel Ali Customs Centers and employees of Dispute Section of the IPR Department.
Recycling took 4 days to finish, from 12 to 15 September 2021.


“The IPR Department works closely with different partners to curb counterfeiting in line with TRIPS agreement,” said Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department The damage caused by counterfeit goods to the economy, environment and even perhaps our overall quality of life should be something of a given for most people.

Perhaps Intellectual Property rights-holders are those most likely to feel the true pinch of this rogue industry, but when one considers the big picture it becomes clear that everyone is liable to be affected by counterfeiting and piracy.”
Mubarak said the recycled counterfeit goods will be put to good use by turning them into useful materials.


“With this we kill two birds with one stone: Protecting society from the hazards of counterfeiting and recycling them to conserve resources and protect the environment,” he said.

Related Topics

Mobile German Dubai United Kingdom South Korea September Market From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Registration now open for Expo 2020 Dubai Run

Registration now open for Expo 2020 Dubai Run

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and ..

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and houses to citizens at cost of ..

51 minutes ago
 Newly appointed BoDs chairmen of DISCOs visit NEPR ..

Newly appointed BoDs chairmen of DISCOs visit NEPRA headquarters

18 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visits police stations, discuss security f ..

DC, DPO visits police stations, discuss security for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussa ..

18 minutes ago
 248 confirmed dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

248 confirmed dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

18 minutes ago
 2021 World Internet Conference kicked off in Wuzhe ..

2021 World Internet Conference kicked off in Wuzhen, China

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.