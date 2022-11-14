UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Recycles 22,436 Counterfeit Items For 24 Brands

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 04:02 PM

Within its efforts to combat counterfeiting and protect the environment and society from the hazards of counterfeit goods, Dubai Customs, represented by the Intellectual Property (IPR) Department recycled 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands from Germany, the United States of America, Italy, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, South Korea and Japan

These included a variety of counterfeit phones, watches, batteries, shoes, bags, accessories and cosmetics.
The recycling took place in the virtual presence of the USA, UK, Italian, Japanese, and German diplomatic missions’ representatives, as well as representatives of Dubai Municipality, and Dubai Customs.


“We recycle these counterfeit goods to ensure that they are disposed of without harming the environment, and to subsequently convert them into usable materials,” said Mohammed bin Nasir, Manager of IP Dispute Section.

“This is part of our mission to protect the society from the hazards of these counterfeit goods in cooperation with the brand owners. Diplomatic missions of countries that these brands belong to are briefed about the procedures and details of these recycling operations, and they are always welcome to attend them.

We always open different communication channels with brand owners and coordinate workshops for customs inspectors and employees to learn how to distinguish counterfeit goods from the original.”

