Dubai Customs recycles counterfeit pieces for 46 international brands, valued Dh3.2m

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020) Dubai Customs held a video meeting with the French and the US diplomatic missions in Dubai to foster means of cooperation and join forces in protecting intellectual property rights and preventing counterfeit products. The meeting discussed best ways of recycling counterfeit products and how to work together to ensure best protection of the rights of the international French and US brands.

Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department and Mohammed bin Nassir, Head of IPR Dispute Section attended the meeting. The French diplomatic mission was represented by Rafiq Honas, Customs Attaché at the French Consulate, and Sally Jarjour, Assistant Customs Attaché. Dillon Clancy, Economic Officer at the US Consulate, and Peter Mehravari, IP Attaché for the Middle East at the American Embassy represented the American side.

“The IPR Department is very serious about the rights of international brands and how to protect them from counterfeiting,” said Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department.

“We regularly meet with the foreign diplomatic missions in the emirate to enhance coordination efforts and to keep the trademark owners informed of the facilities and services Dubai Customs offers in this side. Instead of destroying counterfeit goods, we offer them the option of recycling them as this is more environmentally friendly. In 2020, we have recycled around 148,700 counterfeit pieces for around 46 international brands, which have a market value of Dh3.2m.”

Ozair added:

“We have agreed with the commercial representatives of the French and American diplomatic missions in the emirate on certain ways to achieve the best results in IPR field following the best international practices.The damage caused by counterfeit goods to the economy, environment and even perhaps our overall quality of life should be something of a given for most people. Perhaps Intellectual Property rights-holders are those most likely to feel the true pinch of this rogue industry, but when one considers the big picture it becomes clear that everyone is liable to be affected by counterfeiting and piracy.”