Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued Dh8.2m in Q1 2020

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020) Dubai Customs plays a pivotal role in combating counterfeiting and securing society and trademark owners from the hazards of counterfeited products. Dubai Customs raises public awareness and takes any IP violations very seriously being a world leading department in protecting intellectual property rights. On the World Intellectual Property (IP) Day, which is celebrated worldwide on 26th April each year, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs said: “This year, the World Intellectual Property Organization has chosen (Innovate for a Green Future) to be the 2020 theme. The UAE has a long walk in this track since joining the World Intellectual Property Organization as a member. Protecting the rights of trademark owners and combating counterfeiting in all means is an inherent value at Dubai Customs and in the UAE in general. “To achieve sustainability and support green economy Dubai Customs always stands behind innovators and encourages them in all possible means. One of Dubai Customs’ innovations that materializes this year’s intellectual property theme is the Mobile Lab. It is the first solar powered and environmentally friendly customs mobile lab in the UAE. We work close together with other relevant government departments and strategic partners, with full coordination with the trademark owners who duly record their rights with Dubai Customs.Around 143,700 items belonging to 29 trademarks were recycled during Q1, 2020.during the first quarter of 2020, Dubai Customs dealt with 61 IP disputes, with a value of DH8.

167m. Genuine product disputes constituted 80% of these disputes (49 cases) and the counterfeited cases made 12 cases.”

On his part, Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department said: “Last year, there were 337 IP dispute cases with a value of Dh40.2m (274 genuine product cases with a value of DH33.4m, and 53 counterfeited product cases with a value of Dh10.8m). Around 637,000 items belonging to 190 trademarks were recycled in 2019. The IPR Department at Dubai Customs records trademarks, brands and knowledge assets in order to protect them and protect their owners from any violation. In Q1, 2020, 101 trademarks, 104 trade agencies, and 6 knowledge asset requests for Dubai Customs employees were registered.” MahboubaBaqir, Manager of Awareness and Education Section at IPR Department commented: “We raise public awareness around the IP rights through organizing a series of lectures and workshops for all society segments. Some of these activities target inspection officers and government employees. This adds more value to everyone and boosts Dubai Customs’ reputation in this field worldwide. In Q1, 2020 we organized 15 awareness activities and events that targeted 488 government employees and individuals. We also arranged for Dr Hassan Kaladary, a dermatologist, to speak live on Instragramin the World Health Dayabout the hazards of counterfeiting on health.”