Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management Makes 61,852 Inspections And 120 Seizures In Q1, 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 02:51 PM

Dubai Customs' Sea Customs Centers Management makes 61,852 inspections and 120 seizures in Q1, 2022

The Sea Customs Centers Management, one of Dubai Customs’ departments, made 61,852 inspections and 120 seizures in the first quarter of 2022

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022) The Sea Customs Centers Management, one of Dubai Customs’ departments, made 61,852 inspections and 120 seizures in the first quarter of 2022. In 2021, the Management made 150,541 inspections and 248 seizures.

“We upgraded and developed our inspection systems in our customs centers to achieve the best results in confronting attempts to smuggle prohibited goods,” said Rashid Al-Suwaidi, Acting Director of Sea Customs Centers Management. “The management has shown noticeable success in preventing the entry of these goods into the country by raising the readiness of the affiliated centers and enhancing their capabilities in terms of protecting society thanks to the efforts of the customs inspection officers who are always vigilant.

He pointed out that the smart scanning systems developed by Dubai Customs, most notably the advanced container inspection system, have achieved great success in identifying suspicious shipments.

The system has a capacity of 900 containers per hour. It alerts the inspectors to the possibility of risks in suspicious shipments by clarifying the level of density in the materials transported within the containers. Inspection is aided by the Sniffing Dog (K9) Unit.

Al-Suwaidi added; “Our inspectors join advanced workshops and programs to learn about the latest inspection methods and techniques and effectively curb any smuggling attempts relying on the most advanced AI technologies.”

