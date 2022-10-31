UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Management Completes 4.681m Transactions, Makes 290 Seizures In 1st Nine Months Of 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 12:52 PM

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Management completes 4.681m transactions, makes 290 seizures in 1st nine months of 2022

The Sea Customs Centers Management at Dubai Customs completed 4.681million transactions and made 290 seizures in the first nine months (Jan-Sep) 2022

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31 OCT, 2022) The Sea Customs Centers Management at Dubai Customs completed 4.681million transactions and made 290 seizures in the first nine months (Jan-Sep) 2022.

“The remarkable services and facilities provided by our centers are fully integrated to ensure the achievements of the vital roles Dubai Customs play to facilitate trade and protect society to the fullest,” said Rashid Saif Al-Suwaidi, (Acting) Director of Sea Customs Management. “With this in mind, we work hard to complete customs transactions without any delay using the latest smart AI applications and tools. Continuous development of our human resources is an integral part of our strategic plan to maintain the leading position Dubai Customs has.

Al Suwaidi added that all inspectors at the sea customs management centers work vigilantly backed by proficiency and experience to protect the society from the hazards of smuggling prohibited and restricted goods into the country.

As part of its vision, Dubai Customs spares no effort to facilitate sea trade to boost the external trade of the emirate and the UAE. The Government Department, a nod to more than 100 years of excellence, is an active player in supporting the vision behind the “Projects of the 50”; a series of developmental and economic projects that aim to accelerate the UAE’s development and transform it into a comprehensive hub in all sectors and establish its status as an ideal destination for talents and investors.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Rashid Hub All From Government

Recent Stories

Geo-strategic achievements like withdrawal from FA ..

Geo-strategic achievements like withdrawal from FATF gray list and re-developmen ..

15 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 31 Australia Vs. Ireland

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 31 Australia Vs. Ireland

24 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli reports alleged breach of his hotel ro ..

Virat Kohli reports alleged breach of his hotel room privacy

48 minutes ago
 PM to embark upon two-day visit to China tomorrow

PM to embark upon two-day visit to China tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Journalist Sadaf Naeem laid to rest

Journalist Sadaf Naeem laid to rest

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.