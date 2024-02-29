Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipments

Precision Inspection and Advanced Technology Uncover Narcotics, Demonstrating Dubai Customs' Vigilance in Safeguarding Ports and Public Health

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29 Feb, 2024) Since the arrival of the initial air freight shipment, Dubai Customs inspection officers grew suspicious of it. The shipment contained bags labeled as "red onions" from an African country. A thorough examination using X-ray detection devices revealed varying densities in the images, leading to the discovery of 14.85 kilograms of marijuana. Another shipment from the same African country arrived several hours later, describing similar goods (red onion bags), but with different exporter names. It underwent examination and revealed 11.6 kilograms of marijuana upon X-ray inspection.

Deciphering the shipment:

Mohamed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, the Senior Manager of Cargo Village Customs Center, emphasized that the successful detection of marijuana by qualified inspection officers reflects Dubai Customs' exceptional capabilities in safeguarding the emirate's customs outlets against the smuggling of prohibited and restricted substances. He highlighted the officers' analytical skills and precise examination using specialized devices to uncover certain densities in bags within the shipments. These bags were meticulously inspected manually, confirming the presence of the narcotic substance marijuana. The handling and documentation of the shipments and seized substances were conducted in collaboration with strategic partners at Dubai Police.

Omar Al Meri, the Senior Manager of the Customs Inspection Center at Emirates Post, commended the skill and security awareness of Dubai Customs inspectors, acknowledging their direct contribution to intercepting prohibited substances, thwarting smuggling operations, and ensuring the community's health, safety, and the UAE's economic well-being. Additionally, their efforts streamline trade operations and the movement of goods through air freight.

Leading in secure customs:

Dubai Customs, to maintain its global leadership in secure customs worldwide, has prioritized the qualification and training of its personnel. Specialized training courses for inspection officers focus on detecting the latest smuggling methods employed by traffickers, whether through various shipments or with travelers. Despite the evolving methods employed by smugglers, Dubai Customs officers exhibit professionalism and vigilance in detecting and addressing these tactics. Their double efforts contribute to safeguarding Dubai's ports from prohibited or restricted materials. Dubai Customs has enhanced its inspection and customs examination capabilities, equipping its centers with unique and high-quality devices, including X-ray technology, to scan shipments and goods, supporting effective customs inspection operations.