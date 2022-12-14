UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Seizes 36.7kg Of Marijuana At Dubai International Airport

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 04:27 PM

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

Dubai Customs’ inspectors managed to thwart the smuggling of 36.76 kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport. The contraband was skillfully hidden in two bags that belonged to an African passenger

Dubai –(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022) Dubai Customs’ inspectors managed to thwart the smuggling of 36.76 kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport. The contraband was skillfully hidden in two bags that belonged to an African passenger.

The inspection officers suspected the two bags that had varying densities during the scanning procedure, and they were manually searched in the presence of the passenger. Black plastic bags that contained foodstuff and the marijuana were discovered. The first bag contained 16.86kg of marijuana and the second one contained 19.9kg, which brought the total weight of the contraband to 36.76kg.

The suspect was handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal procedures.

Commenting on this, Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department said; “We are proud of doing our national duty to secure the borders and protect the society from the hazards of these illegitimate contrabands.

Dubai Customs’ inspection officers are the first line of defense to secure the borders against the smuggling of prohibited and hazardous shipments. Our inspectors are among the best in the world owing to their distinctive experience and skills. They are an integral part of the Government Department’s 2021-2026 strategy and vision, which sees Dubai Customs leading the customs sector worldwide.”

Kamali pointed out that smugglers sometimes resort to strange tricks, such as hiding prohibited items in foodstuffs, especially those with strong smells like spices, and dried fish, and even body packing.

Kamali added; “For this, our inspectors joined intensive training workshops and courses to hone their skills in body language and methods of revealing the various concealment and camouflage. These workshops are regularly updated to keep up with the latest trends in the field. Modern technologies, devices and equipment aid the process.”

Related Topics

World Dubai From Government Best Weight Airport

Recent Stories

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

5 minutes ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

3 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

3 hours ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.