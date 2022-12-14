Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

Dubai Customs’ inspectors managed to thwart the smuggling of 36.76 kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport. The contraband was skillfully hidden in two bags that belonged to an African passenger

Dubai –(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022)

The inspection officers suspected the two bags that had varying densities during the scanning procedure, and they were manually searched in the presence of the passenger. Black plastic bags that contained foodstuff and the marijuana were discovered. The first bag contained 16.86kg of marijuana and the second one contained 19.9kg, which brought the total weight of the contraband to 36.76kg.

The suspect was handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal procedures.

Commenting on this, Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department said; “We are proud of doing our national duty to secure the borders and protect the society from the hazards of these illegitimate contrabands.

Dubai Customs’ inspection officers are the first line of defense to secure the borders against the smuggling of prohibited and hazardous shipments. Our inspectors are among the best in the world owing to their distinctive experience and skills. They are an integral part of the Government Department’s 2021-2026 strategy and vision, which sees Dubai Customs leading the customs sector worldwide.”

Kamali pointed out that smugglers sometimes resort to strange tricks, such as hiding prohibited items in foodstuffs, especially those with strong smells like spices, and dried fish, and even body packing.

Kamali added; “For this, our inspectors joined intensive training workshops and courses to hone their skills in body language and methods of revealing the various concealment and camouflage. These workshops are regularly updated to keep up with the latest trends in the field. Modern technologies, devices and equipment aid the process.”