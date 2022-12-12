UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Shares Digital Experience With South Korean Delegation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 01:46 PM

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

Dubai Customs shared their experience in developing smart customs services and digital systems with a South Korean delegation

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022) Dubai Customs shared their experience in developing smart customs services and digital systems with a South Korean delegation.

The meeting, held at Dubai Customs headquarters, shed more light on virtual reality programs that aid inspectors in their work and other equipment and devices used at Dubai Customs to intercept and thwart the smuggling of illegitimate and hazardous goods.

Both sides discussed means to further develop mutual trade cooperation.

Farida Fadhil Al-Muaini, Acting Executive Director of Policies and Legislation Division welcomed the South Korean delegation and confirmed that Dubai Customs is keen to share its creative customs experience with customs authorities around the world as part of its vision to be the world’s customs leading administration supporting legitimate trade.

In the visit, the Korean delegation learned about the Post Clearance Audit System, which targets risky clearance transactions and enhances transparency in trade following the World Customs Organization’s compliance framework.

Hussain Al Fardan, Senior Manager of Dubai Customs’ Innovation Center delivered a presentation on the Smart Customs Deterrence Drone, which won two renowned awards from the ideasUK this year: The best innovation award, and the second best idea of the year. The Drone can work efficiently and with high accuracy in narrow and dangerous places in air, sea and land.

Khalid Al-Ali, senior manager at the Customs Training Center presented the Virtual Training Program for Inspectors, which is a simulation program that trains inspectors on the latest methods and techniques used in identifying prohibited and hazardous materials.

At the end of the meeting, the Korean officials applauded the high level that Dubai Customs reached in adopting the most advanced technologies in its operations, and its noticeable efforts in facilitating customs procedures and trade.

Related Topics

Drone World Dubai Visit North Korea Post From Share Best

Recent Stories

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

2 minutes ago
 TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collab ..

TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collaboration with Daraz 12:12 Year- ..

10 minutes ago
 PakVsEng: Pakistan at 319 for 9 in second Test mat ..

PakVsEng: Pakistan at 319 for 9 in second Test match

27 minutes ago
 Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s ..

Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s default risk

2 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at ..

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at Chaman

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.