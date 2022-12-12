Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

Dubai Customs shared their experience in developing smart customs services and digital systems with a South Korean delegation

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022) Dubai Customs shared their experience in developing smart customs services and digital systems with a South Korean delegation.

The meeting, held at Dubai Customs headquarters, shed more light on virtual reality programs that aid inspectors in their work and other equipment and devices used at Dubai Customs to intercept and thwart the smuggling of illegitimate and hazardous goods.

Both sides discussed means to further develop mutual trade cooperation.

Farida Fadhil Al-Muaini, Acting Executive Director of Policies and Legislation Division welcomed the South Korean delegation and confirmed that Dubai Customs is keen to share its creative customs experience with customs authorities around the world as part of its vision to be the world’s customs leading administration supporting legitimate trade.

In the visit, the Korean delegation learned about the Post Clearance Audit System, which targets risky clearance transactions and enhances transparency in trade following the World Customs Organization’s compliance framework.

Hussain Al Fardan, Senior Manager of Dubai Customs’ Innovation Center delivered a presentation on the Smart Customs Deterrence Drone, which won two renowned awards from the ideasUK this year: The best innovation award, and the second best idea of the year. The Drone can work efficiently and with high accuracy in narrow and dangerous places in air, sea and land.

Khalid Al-Ali, senior manager at the Customs Training Center presented the Virtual Training Program for Inspectors, which is a simulation program that trains inspectors on the latest methods and techniques used in identifying prohibited and hazardous materials.

At the end of the meeting, the Korean officials applauded the high level that Dubai Customs reached in adopting the most advanced technologies in its operations, and its noticeable efforts in facilitating customs procedures and trade.