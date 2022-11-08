Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence experience with Dubai Culture

UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs received a visiting delegation from Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) to share experience on the best practices and approaches to corporate excellence and operations management adopted in Dubai Customs

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022) Dubai Customs received a visiting delegation from Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) to share experience on the best practices and approaches to corporate excellence and operations management adopted in Dubai Customs.

The delegation learned about how Dubai Customs has built capabilities to deliver high standards of corporate excellence and business performance by continually upgrading its customs and trade services and facilities to ensure higher customer satisfaction and happiness while providing real added value and benefit for the business sectors operating in Dubai. The organization’s overall innovation and technology transformation strategy was also presented in the meeting.

During the meeting, representatives of the Quality Assurance and Corporate Governance Section at Dubai Customs presented their plans for carrying out quality enhancement projects, internal audits on quality management systems, facilitating and supervising external audits in this regard in cooperation with concerned business units, as well as action plans for nurturing the quality culture in the organization.

The Dubai Culture’s visiting team expressed their appreciation of Dubai Customs’ leading experience in terms of corporate excellence and implementation of global best practices in organizational performance development.

Dubai Customs is strongly committed to exchanging expertise and experience with all federal and local government agencies, especially strategic partners, to boost joint government action towards improving performance and leveling up government services while enhancing customer experience.

