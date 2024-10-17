Open Menu

Dubai Customs Shines At GITEX Global 2024 With Groundbreaking Innovations

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 01:36 PM

Dubai Customs leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology to speed up trade operations and improve customer experiences

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Dubai Customs leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology to speed up trade operations and improve customer experiences. At GITEX Global, held under the theme "Global Collaboration to Forge A Future AI Economy" the department is showcasing a range of digital initiatives, including a virtual simulation of customs procedures for visitors.

As part of this year’s showcase, Dubai Customs introduced AI-powered projects, such as the "Al Munasiq," an in-house developed system using GenAI to predict the correct Harmonized System (HS) codes for customs declarations. Another significant initiative is the "Octa" platform, an AI-driven personal assistant designed to respond to customer inquiries related to customs and trade in Dubai. Additionally, the "Shahin" project facilitates the electronic tracking of shipments between Dubai’s ports.

Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Support at Dubai Customs, highlighted that the department has been a pioneer in adopting AI technologies to simplify processes, cut costs, and increase customer satisfaction.

These innovations align with Dubai’s economic agenda, aiming to enhance foreign trade.

Al Suwaidi also emphasized that the "Shahin" project represents a leap forward in tracking shipments by equipping them with electronic seals, allowing for real-time tracking and instant alerts in case of route deviations. Meanwhile, the "Octa" platform, which integrates machine learning, delivers fast responses to customer queries.

Fareda Fadhel, Director of the Tariff & Origin Department, stated that GITEX is an ideal platform to showcase these digital projects. One key initiative, the "Al Munasiq" app, helps users accurately assign HS codes to avoid misclassifications that could result in delays or additional costs. The app is available for download and offers an easy-to-use interface, allowing users to input descriptions or images to obtain correct codes.

