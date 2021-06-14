UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Showcases Leading EXPO2020 Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:45 PM

Dubai Customs showcases leading EXPO2020 initiatives

Dubai Customs showcased its leading smart initiatives for EXPO2020 during its participation in the Liaison Officer meeting for securing EXPO 2020

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th April, 2021) Dubai Customs showcased its leading smart initiatives for EXPO2020 during its participation in the Liaison Officer meeting for securing EXPO 2020. Dubai Police organized the event in cooperation with local strategic partners. Dubai Customs’ team delivered a presentation on the world-class services it will provide to exhibitors and visitors in the grand event. The government department has launched 24 creative initiatives to facilitate customs procedures and enrich participants’ experience.
Saeed Mustafawi, head of new data section at Customs Declaration Department and the coordinator between Dubai Customs and EXPO2020 office said that Dubai Customs has completed all of its EXPO initiatives and achieved full integration with government partners. The EXPO official clearance system has been endorsed as the Authorized Economic Operator for the event, which the world awaits anxiously in October 2021.


Mustafawi added:
“Among Dubai Customs’ leading initiatives for EXPO2020 is the dedicated smart customs channel which will expedite the procedures for the global event’s exhibitors. The initiative uses smart and advanced clearance systems including the smart risk engine, the smart iDeclare application and the integrated business channel, among others. Dubai Customs has also embarked on developing procedures to keep abreast with the expansions taking place at Al Maktoum Airport to expedite shipment and passenger traffic. The Airport was equipped with 13 new advanced scanning systems and manned with qualified personnel to ensure readiness for EXPO2020.”

