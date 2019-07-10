Dubai Customs showcases “Productivity Engine” to HR Department

Director of Dubai Customs Ahmed MahboobMusabih received in his office H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR)

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019) Director of Dubai Customs Ahmed MahboobMusabih received in his office H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR).

The meeting was also attended by Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division, Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department, Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence, and Mohammed Al Ghafarri, Director of HR Department at Dubai Customs. Musabih said the in-house developedproductivity engine uses artificial intelligence to boost productivity, reduce costs and make clients happier and more satisfiedtowards the fulfilment of Dubai bold plans and vision. He pointed out that Dubai Customs has achieved good results so far after applying the new system and will seek to share this experience with other government entities in the emirate. Musabih briefed Al Falasi about the innovative project, which comes as part of their commitment to Dubai Plan 2021 and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. “More awareness within the government work environment needs to be raised around the main factors and causes of happiness, quality of life and how all of this lead to more productivity” Musabih said.

Director of Dubai Customs showed the feasibility study to Mr Al Falasi and said Dubai Customs aims to boost productivity by at least 10% without increasing working hours. Musabih said: “We have certain targets that we look forward to in the next two years which include reducing workload by 16.8%, increasing productivity capacity by 15%, automation of operations by 0.5%, and better employee commitment by 5.2%. This will save us 1,280,000 work hours. In Dubai Customs we realize how important boosting productivity and performance is. To this end, we have grown our productivity 15% year-on-year after Mirsal 2 joined the service. Having an innovative productivity engine means that we can handle the additional capacity without expanding our headcount. We have 7,400 independent tasks and it’s impossible for humans to watch over them all, but the new system can calculate the ideal time for each task. And since it’s based on artificial intelligence, the system will keep learning and adjusting the ideal time for the tasks”. Al Falasi highly applauded the new project for its positive results on performance and productivity and said he expected noticeable difference in performance within the government departments after they apply the system.