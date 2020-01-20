UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs To Kick Off 3rd UAE Customs Week With 30 Events

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:30 PM

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th January, 2020) Under the title "Dubai Customs driving sustainability"Dubai Customs is geared up to launch its “3rd Dubai Customs Week" from 26th to 30th January.

The event will focus on raising awareness around customs role in enhancing sustainability.
The activities will kick off with a celebration of the International Customs Day, which is celebrated worldwide on 26th January every year.

There will be 30 awareness activities, run by different customs departments in Dubai Customs, that target partners, clients and society at large.
Commenting on the event, Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department said:
“We have diverse activities this year that will help us enhance our partnership with different society categories serving the national values and principles in preparation for the next 50 years.

We dedicated a number of activities to introduce the future of customs to our audience.

Dubai Customs is leading the way following the best practices in fulfilment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and in line with the national development strategies.
“The UAE is a distinctive role model in engaging all segments of society in development.

In this context, the 3rd UAE Customs Week will target different segments and raise awareness on how to conserve natural resources. We will highlight EXPO 2020 as one of the development drivers in the emirate, and we will focus on Dubai’s leading projects including the Dubai Silk Road.”

