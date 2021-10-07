Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

In conjunction with the launch of EXPO2020 Dubai, Dubai Customs achieved another feat and topped the IdeasUK Platinum Index obtaining 12 platinum accreditations, including 9 accreditations with full mark; unprecedented achievement at the public and private sectors worldwide

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021) In conjunction with the launch of EXPO2020 Dubai, Dubai Customs achieved another feat and topped the IdeasUK Platinum Index obtaining 12 platinum accreditations, including 9 accreditations with full mark; unprecedented achievement at the public and private sectors worldwide.



Dubai Customs enhanced this performance further by winning the idea of the year and nine other international awards from IdeasAmerica 2021. The leading Government Department won six golden awards, which is the first time in which Dubai Customs wins this number of golden awards in Ideas America’s finals.



The awards include golden award for best CEO supporting corporate innovation, which went to Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs, the golden award for the idea of the year for creating a virtually managed counterfeit goods recycling process, the golden award for best environmentally friendly innovation, which went to Mansoor Al Malik, executive director for policies and legislation Division, and Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department, and the creative employee award, which went to Saeed Al Katbi and the team of the IPR Department.



In addition, Dubai Customs won the best safety and security golden award, which went to Eng. Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Support Department, golden award for best communication coordinator, which went to Maitha Khalaf, and Golden award for best coordinator of corporate innovation systems, which went to Majid Al Zarouni.

Dubai Customs also won the IdeasAmerica 2021 special annual award, which went to Hussain Al Fardan, Dubai Customs’ Innovation Center senior manager and Khalid Al Zarouni, Innovation Officer.



The launch of the 4th phase of first Innovation League by Dubai Customs has catapulted development of creative ideas.

“Innovations and breakthroughs are gaining more important here, especially after hosting EXPO2020 Dubai, the greatest show in the world and the celebration of human creativity,” said H.

E.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director General of Dubai Customs. “We keep pace with this magnificent event following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai which call for creating an environment conducive to creativity and innovation, which are essential to human prosperity.

This helps Dubai outstand in providing unparalleled services to traders and investors. In our 50th year and Golden Jubilee, we move steadily to achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 and other national plans.

Our leadership has paved the way through the launch of 50 bold projects.”

In the same vein, Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs said; “Winning top place in the IdeasUK Platinum Accreditation Index, the idea of the year and nine international awards from IdeasAmerica 2021 encourages us to raise the bar even higher.

More innovations lead to the advancement of the customs sector worldwide and to societies’ safety and prosperity.”

In his turn, Hussain Al Fardan, Dubai Customs’ Innovation Center senior manager said; “These achievements wouldn’t have happened without the limitless support that we receive from our higher management, especially from H.E.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. The first Innovation League is credited with fulfilling most of the requirements of the Platinum accreditation this year. The League is a contest that enables all creative people within Dubai Customs to compete to solve challenges that the Department faces in a creative way, and enhance the innovation culture within our workplace.

Winners of the League will be announced at the end of the year. More than 400 employees from 25 departments and customs centers took part in the contest this year, and this is an unprecedented number.”