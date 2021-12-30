UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Uncovers 1.5 Tons Of Prohibited Captagon, AED1.4b Street Value

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 01:02 PM

Dubai Customs uncovers 1.5 tons of prohibited captagon, AED1.4b street value

Authorities at Dubai Customs’ Jebel Ali and Tecom Center thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1.5 tons of crushed captagon

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021) Authorities at Dubai Customs’ Jebel Ali and Tecom Center thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1.5 tons of crushed captagon. The seizure of the banned stimulant is the biggest haul of its kind in the country.


Detailed released showed that the Customs Operations Room at the Sea Customs Center Management, aided by Siyaj (the customs port control project), had analysed all data related to a high- risk shipment coming to Jebel Ali Port.

The shipment was carefully monitored using the smart system prior to its arrival at the port.
At arrival, the container was inspected and the substance was discovered. The street value of the seized 1.5 tons of captagon is estimated at AED1.4 billion.


“Safety and protecting our society is a strategic priority,” said H.E. Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

“This balance between protection, safety and security from one side and facilitating trade and tourism activity is not compromised. Dubai Customs’ people are very professional and always on the lookout for any illegitimate and suspicious activity without disrupting shipment clearance operations.

This operation is an example of what we do to secure our borders.

Dubai is, and will always remain, a safe place for investment and trade following the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and in fulfilment of the emirate’s bold plans and projects.”
In the same vein, H.E.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director General of Dubai Customs said; “We stand firmly against all attempts of smuggling through the emirate’s ports.

This operation proves our customs centers’ readiness and potential to play their role in protecting society, even in this difficult time in which we still face the challenge of Covid-19.”
Dr.

Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division said; “Dubai Customs never ceases to develop and improve their inspection systems. We have plans set to monitor, follow and intercept high-risk shipments, supported by our highly trained inspectors and sophisticated systems and devices.”
This major haul crowns the success of “Safe Homeland” campaign, launched by the Sea Customs Center Management, which sought to raise the centers’ efficiency and started last May.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Dubai Rashid Same May All From Billion

Recent Stories

CBUAE fines exchange house AED600,000 for using ci ..

CBUAE fines exchange house AED600,000 for using civilian vehicle to transport mo ..

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia reports 744 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia reports 744 new COVID-19 cases

47 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to issue digital birth certificates for ..

Abu Dhabi to issue digital birth certificates for newborns

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Afridi commends PIHS over scholarships for ..

Shaheen Afridi commends PIHS over scholarships for deserving students

1 hour ago
 PM directs KPK CM for unit and discipline in 2nd p ..

PM directs KPK CM for unit and discipline in 2nd phase of LG polls

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Al Houthis continue to threaten regiona ..

UAE Press: Al Houthis continue to threaten regional security

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.