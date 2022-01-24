Dubai Customs wins 2nd place on Dubai Government’s Customer Happiness Index

UrduPoint.com

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th January, 2022) Dubai Customs ranked second on Dubai Government’s Customer Happiness Index scoring 91.8%. The results were announced by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.


Commenting on this achievement, H.E. Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation said; “Dubai Customs is moving ahead on the government excellence path.

They have recently won the Dubai Government Excellence’s Elite Award 2020-2021. The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) follows well studied plans to maintain Dubai’s position as a leading hub for investment and trade following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”
In 2020, Dubai Customs developed a comprehensive improvement plan in what is related to client happiness including internal and external secret shoppers, analytics systems, restructuring of customer service centers and training of front desk staff.


Following the government’s stimulus policies, which mainly contributed to mitigating the effects of the pandemic, Dubai Customs launched several initiatives in support of business and trade.

These included exemption of fines due to delay in renewal/cancellation of clearance card, 80% reduction of fines on customs cases, among others.
From his side, H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said; “Wining the second place with 91.8% on the customer happiness index reflects our commitment to our Client Happiness Charter.

We have turned innovation into a daily practice and that enabled us to deliver excellent services to our clients. We have generously invested in advanced technology to facilitate procedures for our clients and help them complete their transactions from anywhere, anytime.”
In 2021, 99.6% of customs transactions were completed through smart channels (23.97 million transactions out of 24 million)

