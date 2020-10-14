Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

Dubai Customs bagged 7 new Ideas America Awards that crowned their many successes in 2020

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020) Dubai Customs bagged 7 new Ideas America Awards that crowned their many successes in 2020. Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs honored the winners in a virtual honoring ceremony.



The Government Department deserved these awards in recognition of its noticeable efforts in advancing corporate innovation worldwide for the categories announced by Ideas America in its virtual training summit on 25th September.



The awards included 4 in innovation and 3 for distinctive executives and employees, including the first place (Gold Award) in Idea of the Year (Team Category) which went toJuma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division at Dubai Customs and his team for their leading project: theCross Border e-Commerce.

The innovative platform utilizes block chain technology to integrate and automate operations between Customs, Free Zones, logistics, and courier companies. It is the first of its kind in the region, and it aims to help the emirate become a global hub for e-commerce, and encourage e-commerce companies set their businesses in Dubai.

The Cross Border e-Commerce platform eliminates declaration submission time, reduces cost of e-commerce transactions, and identify and certify e-commerce companies in order to serve them better.

It also provides 100% visibility to all stakeholders on e-commerce transactions and regulate goods return by linking trader and customs system to accept returns. The new project also helps reduce clients’ time and effort.

Ahmed Anbar Al Falasi, Senior Inspection Officer won the first place in (Security) Idea of the Year (Covid-19 Category) for his innovative project: The Clear Inspection shield, which is a transparent barrier that features a range of protective equipment and devices designed to protect both inspectors and passengers from the risk of the Covid-19 virus.

Adel Al Suwaidi, director of technical support department won the second place (Silver Award) in Idea of the Year (Breakthrough Innovation Category) for his project: The Mega X-ray scanner, designed to scan oversized vehicles and containers that cannot normally be scanned by conventional devices.

Shamsudeen Bakhit, senior maintenance officer won the second place in (Safety) Idea of the Year (Covid-19 Category) for his project:The Customs Safe Passage Booth.

It is a gateway that uses various hands-free and motion sensing devices to completely sanitize and disinfect employees and customers.

Hussain Al Fardan, Senior Manager of Innovation Center won the second place (Silver Award) for (Executive Leadership of the Year).

Al Fardan is a firm believer in the daily motivation of not only the organization’s employees but the whole community when it comes to engagement and innovation culture.

Maryam Al Shamsi, Senior Manager, Client Services Development won the thirdplace (Bronze Award) for (Communication Excellence of the Year).

Al Shamsi has strong marketing and communication skills when it comes to promoting innovation in Dubai Customs.

Nayla Darwish, won the third Place (Bronze Award) for (Best Program Administrator of the Year).

She is a skillful and knowledgeable administrator of the Dubai Customs’ innovation management systems.

“At Dubai Customs, we keep abreast with the latest technologies to turn our workplaces into innovative spaces inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,” said Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs.

“We raised the bar high as bigger commitments now are laid on our shoulders to meet the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 project, prepare ourselves for the EXPO 2020, and actively participate in the 4th industrial revolution.

The UAE has been ranked first in the Arab world in the post-COVID economic recovery index, and this is a manifestation of our agile and resilient economy, with noticeable efforts of developing e-commerce in the country to turn it into an international ecommerce hub for b2b and b2c electronic purchases.”

Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division at Dubai Customs said: “These innovative ideas show our prudent leaders’ interest in driving everyone towards innovation and turning Dubai into the smartest city in the world.

We expect Dubai to turn into an international hub for innovators and inventors thanks to the big efforts and support to innovation and scientific research in the country. We keep developing to effectively adapt to the new form of trade in the face of Covid-19.

Facilitating trade and faster clearance to reduce cost on businesses is a priority. We launched the Cross Border E-Commerce platform to enhance e-commerce activity in Dubai, and winning the idea of the year is a manifestation of this project’s innovation and genuineness.”

On his part, Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs said:

“The innovation methodology developed by Dubai Customs has proven its validity and efficiency in the face of many challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic.

Employees in Dubai Customs has enough room and opportunity to turn innovative ideas into distinctive projects relying on the latest smart applications.”

Eng. Adel Al Suwaidi, director of technical support department said:

“We always receive encouragement and support from our higher management in Dubai Customs to develop our competencies.

This encouragement has helped us upgrade our services and win international recognition.”