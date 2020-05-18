Dubai Customs:Strategic plan to curb corona

Inspired and following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Customs works in tandem with other government departments and shares and views the latest updates about covid19 through an operations room working around the clock

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020) Inspired and following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Customs works in tandem with other government departments and shares and views the latest updates about covid19 through an operations room working around the clock. In support of the national efforts in the UAE to contain and curb the spread of Covid-19, Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs is following a strategic plan to handle this crisis.

Inspection Division plays a vital role in sustaining food and medical supplies in the local market through facilitating trade without compromising safety and security of society.

“Dubai Customs is playing an increasingly important role during this difficult time to secure borders, trade and international supply chain,” said Dr Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division. “We work hard to ensure safety to everyone during the outbreak of covid-19 and at the same time to secure the supply chain and handle goods and different commodities, especially food commodities, during this difficult time. Our people in Dubai Customs are our real assets, and their safety is our highest priority.

“In fulfilment of the wise vision of our leadership, we followed the best protocols and precautionary measures to combat the spread of the virus. A number of meetings were held with strategic partners and stakeholders to cooperate and work together in this difficult time.”

All inspection officers at Dubai Customs are committed to follow strict health and safety instructions and they are equipped with advanced protective gear and equipment to be able to do their vital job at the frontlines.

Other procedures included regular checkups for inspectors and a Safe Inspection Passage which is equipped with a smart thermal scanner that reads temperature aloud, a water source operated by foot rather than hands, and full sterilization, along with safety gear including gloves, masks and full body protective uniform. Airports, Jebel Ali and Hamriya ports were equipped with thermal cameras. Trucks coming through Hatta Border Crossing are disinfected.

Measures will also include awareness and warning stickers at the airports that target clients and passengers, and re-seating plans to ensure safety in the waiting areas.