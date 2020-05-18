UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs:Strategic Plan To Curb Corona

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 03:04 PM

Dubai Customs:Strategic plan to curb corona

Inspired and following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Customs works in tandem with other government departments and shares and views the latest updates about covid19 through an operations room working around the clock

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020) Inspired and following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Customs works in tandem with other government departments and shares and views the latest updates about covid19 through an operations room working around the clock. In support of the national efforts in the UAE to contain and curb the spread of Covid-19, Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs is following a strategic plan to handle this crisis.

Inspection Division plays a vital role in sustaining food and medical supplies in the local market through facilitating trade without compromising safety and security of society.
“Dubai Customs is playing an increasingly important role during this difficult time to secure borders, trade and international supply chain,” said Dr Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division. “We work hard to ensure safety to everyone during the outbreak of covid-19 and at the same time to secure the supply chain and handle goods and different commodities, especially food commodities, during this difficult time. Our people in Dubai Customs are our real assets, and their safety is our highest priority.

“In fulfilment of the wise vision of our leadership, we followed the best protocols and precautionary measures to combat the spread of the virus. A number of meetings were held with strategic partners and stakeholders to cooperate and work together in this difficult time.”
All inspection officers at Dubai Customs are committed to follow strict health and safety instructions and they are equipped with advanced protective gear and equipment to be able to do their vital job at the frontlines.
Other procedures included regular checkups for inspectors and a Safe Inspection Passage which is equipped with a smart thermal scanner that reads temperature aloud, a water source operated by foot rather than hands, and full sterilization, along with safety gear including gloves, masks and full body protective uniform. Airports, Jebel Ali and Hamriya ports were equipped with thermal cameras. Trucks coming through Hatta Border Crossing are disinfected.
Measures will also include awareness and warning stickers at the airports that target clients and passengers, and re-seating plans to ensure safety in the waiting areas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water UAE Dubai Job Rashid Same Border Market Government Best

Recent Stories

Libya's GNA Prosecution Formally Accuses Two Russi ..

11 seconds ago

Amin asks tiger force volunteers to create awarene ..

12 seconds ago

Civil society demand free health cover to disabled ..

13 seconds ago

US President honors Pakistani girl for donating co ..

11 minutes ago

Australia Gets Backing of 116 Countries to Investi ..

15 seconds ago

Philippines Releases Over 18,000 Prisoners Amid CO ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.