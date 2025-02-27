Open Menu

Dubai Dwellers Take Desert Camping To Skyscraper City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Dubai dwellers take desert camping to skyscraper city

On a patch of city land beside the sea, urban Emiratis sit beneath the shimmering skyscrapers of wealthy Dubai, revamping a camping tradition rooted in the desert

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) On a patch of city land beside the sea, urban Emiratis sit beneath the shimmering skyscrapers of wealthy Dubai, revamping a camping tradition rooted in the desert.

Dozens of camper trailers are lined up, with simple facilities set up in the open air against a backdrop featuring the world's tallest building, the needle-like Burj Khalifa -- a symbol of the ostentatious lifestyles and consumerism associated with the city.

Khaled al-Kaissi, 38, is among the minority of the population -- around 10 percent -- who are native Emiratis.

In the United Arab Emirates, foreign labour largely from Asia is cheaply available, including for household help, to the benefit of many locals.

But "sometimes you need simple things", like preparing your own cup of tea, he said, voicing a desire for "simplicity and humility".

On the sandy ground, some visitors at the makeshift urban camping site have set up rugs and cushions to create a "majlis", a type of communal living room traditional in the Gulf.

Others sit in regular camping chairs.

Like many countries on the Arabian Peninsula, the United Arab Emirates was largely undeveloped before the discovery of oil in the late 1950s.

Less rich in hydrocarbons than other UAE emirates, Dubai became a regional leader in economic diversification.

It turned itself into an ultra-modern metropolis, a regional business and financial centre, and a popular destination with grandiose attractions.

Despite the rapid transformation of their way of life and the influx of expatriates, Emiratis remain attached to their camping culture -- when temperatures drop enough for them to comfortably avoid air-conditioned shopping centres, that is.

It is a tradition tied to their Bedouin ancestors.

"The idea comes from our great-great-grandparents because they used to live in the desert... and they passed down this tradition to us," said Wissam Hamad Skandarani, 33, a Palestinian-American with an Emirati mother.

Under the stars, he was getting ready to watch a football match on television.

Skandarani is in the habit of spending weekends camping in the desert, but since he found this spot a month ago he's been coming every evening. Here, he meets his friends after work in Dubai's financial district just a few minutes away.

"You have the city, and the beach in front of you. And you have the view," he said. "You're in heaven."

- 'Surreal' -

Ahmed Rashed al-Ali came from the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to camp with his friends.

Since buying his camper three years ago, Ali has taken it to cities across the UAE and also elsewhere in the Gulf.

"We used to put up the tent in one spot but the mobile home has modernised camping. You move around, one day in the mountains, one day at the beach, another in the desert," he said.

Ali and others know full well that their camping spot likely won't be spared from Dubai's frenetic construction for long.

Authorities ignore them as long as the improvised camping sites are clean and well organised, said Mohammed Chammas, 46, a factory owner.

"But we are waiting for the time they come and tell us that something is going to be built and they ask us to move on," he said.

In the meantime, visitors travelling with a camper van pass along via the internet the secret of this striking view of the Burj Khalifa -- which tourists staying in city hotels would likely pay a lot for.

Sophie Ullrich, a 34-year-old German, has criss-crossed the deserts of the Gulf with her husband in their 4x4 converted into a camper van.

They, like the Emiratis, also found themselves at the unofficial campground in Dubai.

"Being here was special," she said. "We were sitting there in front of the car... looking at the skyline, having our Toyota in the background, and it felt so surreal."

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised m ..

Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised mental health clinics

16 minutes ago
 EPA elects new board, outlines future vision

EPA elects new board, outlines future vision

16 minutes ago
 Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves st ..

Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves steadily in 2024

7 minutes ago
 China's Tianjin Port reports record single-vessel ..

China's Tianjin Port reports record single-vessel auto exports

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli air-strikes in Syria ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli air-strikes in Syria, urges global action

7 minutes ago
 Verification process of 486 farmers under "Sona Ag ..

Verification process of 486 farmers under "Sona Agulte Punjab program" completed

7 minutes ago
Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch host ..

Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch hosts AI Ethics workshop in Astana ..

31 minutes ago
 New SME policy to boost industrialisation at grass ..

New SME policy to boost industrialisation at grassroots level: SMEDA coordinator

7 minutes ago
 Number of workforce in Belarus increases in Januar ..

Number of workforce in Belarus increases in January

15 minutes ago
 Modern techniques imperative to address future cha ..

Modern techniques imperative to address future challenges: University of Agricul ..

15 minutes ago
 Best Athletes Cup: Hanna Damaratskaya clinches gol ..

Best Athletes Cup: Hanna Damaratskaya clinches gold in Women’s 1,000m

15 minutes ago
 Steps underway to upgrade facilities at Allied Hos ..

Steps underway to upgrade facilities at Allied Hospital: secretary

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World