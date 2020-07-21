UrduPoint.com
Dubai Expatriates Race For New Jobs After Virus Layoffs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 03:00 PM

Mustafa, a hipster Pakistani graphic artist, has a month to find a new job or be forced to leave Dubai among an exodus of expatriates whose futures have been up-ended by coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) -- made up of seven sheikdoms including the oil-rich capital Abu Dhabi and freewheeling Dubai -- has become a hub for young professionals and a safe haven in a region blighted by political turmoil and poverty.

But the pandemic has set in motion a global economic crisis that one study said could see some 900,000 jobs lost in the UAE -- among a population of under 10 million -- and force 10 percent of its expatriate residents to leave.

In a country where permanent residency is not generally offered, even for those who have spent decades in the UAE, as the redundancies begin to mount many are being forced to sell up their things and make a quick exit.

"We all know how the UAE is a temporary place and, one day or another, we all have to go back home or elsewhere," said Mustafa, who before the crisis earned a good salary with a sports marketing firm.

Without a new job, in a market where openings are few and applicants are many, the 30-year-old will have no choice but to return home to Pakistan -- a prospect he feels gloomy about.

"Here I worked with luxury hotel brands, airports, car brands, extreme sports. They don't have a big market share there," he said about Pakistan, adding that even if he did find a job, the salary would be "half of what you get paid in Dubai".

More Stories From World

