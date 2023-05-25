UrduPoint.com

Dubai Gov't Approves 78 Environmental Projects Ahead Of UN Climate Change Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Dubai government has approved 78 new environmental projects and initiatives as part of preparation for the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), which will kick off in Dubai in November, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Twitter.

"At the Ministerial Council meeting in Abu Dhabi, we approved 78 environmental projects and initiatives that the UAE is implementing in preparation for hosting the COP28 international conference," bin Rashid said.

The approved projects, according to the prime minister, include national plans to reduce carbon emissions, regulate the use of solar energy, eco-tourism, as well as other initiatives that "support the sustainable and environmentally friendly development of the Emirates.

"

In addition, the ruler of Dubai said the Emirates Food Security Council has launched the Agriculture Innovation Mission in cooperation with the United States. The initiative aims to create a global platform for agricultural innovation in cooperation with the World Economic Forum, Food Tech Valley Dubai and other projects.

