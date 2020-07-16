UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Holds First 'real Life' Conference After Shutdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:39 PM

Dubai holds first 'real life' conference after shutdown

"Don't touch the screen!" warned an organiser as participants attempted to print their badges, via barcodes sent to their phones, at Dubai's first "real life" business conference since the coronavirus shutdown hit in March

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :"Don't touch the screen!" warned an organiser as participants attempted to print their badges, via barcodes sent to their phones, at Dubai's first "real life" business conference since the coronavirus shutdown hit in March.

The glitzy emirate hosts dozens of conventions every year, from political events to technology and lifestyle forums, but for months the virus forced the lucrative sector to move from conference halls to computer screens.

Now, 10 days after reopening its doors to tourists, the city that received more than 16.7 million visitors last year has also restarted its conference business, with an event focusing on the artificial intelligence industry.

In a vast hall at the city's World Trade Centre, until recently converted into a field hospital for coronavirus patients, it was a full house on Thursday as hundreds of attendees at the AI Everything conference occupied rows of chairs spaced far apart under social distancing guidelines.

Others were outside the hall, listening to the event on screens as they waited for someone to leave their seat so they could enter.

"It's good to be here, face to face with others," said Reem Al Hashimi, minister of state for international cooperation, in one of the opening sessions.

"What this pandemic has taught us is that we need to be conscious and careful, but we also need to live our lives, so finding that healthy proper scientific balance is critical." The four-hour event looked very different from what the glittering city used to offer pre-COVID -- with no crowded foyers or waiters bearing trays of drinks, and packaged energy bars and fruit replacing gourmet buffets.

A badge printing station was set up next to the hall entrance, with organisers in face shields and black suits advising attendees on how to get their credentials without touching anything.

Colourful signs on the floor adorned with smiley faces reminded participants to "keep a safe distance" and told them "don't forget your mask".

Dubai is betting that pent-up demand for tourism, and a quick adaptation to life under COVID-19, will see its tourism industry bounce back quickly after the painful shutdown, billing itself as a safe destination with the resources to ward off the virus.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Dubai March Event From Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif criticizes PTI govt over damage to ..

10 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Sees Chances to Produce COVID-19 Med ..

1 minute ago

SNGPL regional office to be set up in Karak, NA to ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Russian Military Does Not Operate in ..

2 minutes ago

RDIF in Talks on Conducting Trials of Russian Vacc ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Al-Madinah ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.