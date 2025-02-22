(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Dubai has witnessed a spectacular global launch event for Burj Azizi, poised to be the world's second tallest tower, at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The grand ceremony was attended by over 15,000 distinguished guests, including government officials, investors, business leaders, diplomats, media personnel, and influencers. The event was further elevated by a stunning performance from American singer Jennifer Lopez.

According to the UAE media reports, Burj Azizi will stand at an impressive height of 725 meters upon completion in 2028, making it the second tallest tower in the world. The 131-story skyscraper will offer a unique blend of residential, hospitality, retail, and entertainment spaces.

The luxury shopping mall inside the tower will house outlets of globally renowned brands. Spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, along with a business center, cinema, restaurants, cafes, and a supermarket, will be part of the project, ensuring world-class facilities for residents and visitors alike.

The tower will also feature a prestigious seven-star hotel, offering an unparalleled experience in luxury hospitality. The hotel will boast specialty restaurants representing various international cuisines, including Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Indian, Turkish, French, and Russian, providing guests with an exquisite gastronomic journey.

Upon completion, Burj Azizi is set to break multiple records, including the highest observation deck on the 130th floor, the tallest hotel lobby on the 111th floor, the highest nightclub on the 126th floor, the tallest restaurant on the 122nd floor, and the highest hotel room on the 118th floor.

Additionally, the tower will house a dedicated museum that will showcase the history and construction journey of this architectural marvel.

Expressing his delight at the launch, Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, stated, "It is truly a moment of pride to see a vision come to life after years of dedication and relentless efforts from experts worldwide.

Burj Azizi stands as a testament to Dubai’s engineering excellence and architectural innovation, marking a significant milestone in the city's skyline."

He extended his gratitude to the leadership of Dubai for their unwavering support and encouragement, specifically thanking His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, for his visionary leadership. "I am also deeply grateful to Dubai’s authorities for their steadfast cooperation in bringing this ambitious project to reality," he added.

With its groundbreaking design and record-breaking features, Burj Azizi is set to redefine luxury and elegance, further cementing Dubai's reputation as a global hub for architectural brilliance.