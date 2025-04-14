Open Menu

Dubai International Airport Retains Top Spot In International Passenger Traffic

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM

MONTREAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Dubai International Airport has maintained its position as the world’s busiest airport in terms of international passenger traffic for 2024, according to a report released on Monday by Airports Council International (ACI) World.

Preliminary figures indicate that the 2024 global total passengers are close to 9.5 billion, representing an increase of 9 percent from 2023 or a gain of 3.8 percent from pre-pandemic levels (2019).

The top 10 busiest airports, representing 9 percent of global traffic (855 million passengers), witnessed a gain of 8.8 percent from 2023 and a gain of 8.4 percent vis-à-vis their 2019 results (789 million pax in 2019).

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport defends its top position, followed by Dubai International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Air cargo volumes are estimated to have increased by 8.4 percent year-over-year (+3.9 percent versus 2019) to over 124 million metric tonnes in 2024.

ACI World Director-General Justin Erbacci said, “Amid global challenges, the resilience of the world’s busiest airports shines. These hubs are vital arteries of trade, commerce, and connectivity. As air travel grows, ACI World stands ready to support its members, ensuring the smooth flow of people and goods that drive global economic, social, and cultural progress.”

