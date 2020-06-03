UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Malls, Businesses To 'fully Operate' From Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:08 AM

Dubai malls, businesses to 'fully operate' from Wednesday

Shopping malls in Dubai will fully reopen for business on Wednesday, in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions, the emirate's media office announced

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ):Shopping malls in Dubai will fully reopen for business on Wednesday, in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions, the emirate's media office announced.

The step makes the glitzy city-state the first in the Middle East to drop nearly all restrictions to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus that hit retailers and leisure activities.

Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates, had already shortened a nighttime curfew to just seven hours starting from 11 p.m. (1900GMT).

Businesses in the private sector had been allowed since last week to work at 50 percent capacity, but the authorities now say they can "fully operate".

"Shopping malls and private sector businesses in the emirate will fully operate at 100 percent from tomorrow, Wednesday," the Dubai Media Office tweeted on Tuesday.

Dubai's shopping centres include the Mall of the Emirates, which has its own indoor ski slope, and Dubai Mall, adjacent to Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest structure.

"The move aims to ensure the private sector is able to resume normal activity without compromising on preventive steps to protect people's health and safety," a media office statement said.

Preventative measures include wearing face masks, maintaining a minimum distance of two metres (around 6 feet) between individuals, and the regular use of hand sanitiser, the statement added.

Dubai has the most diversified economy in the Gulf, relying on trade, retail, tourism and real estate.

Its neighbour Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital, cordoned off the city and banned travel between regions in the emirate for a week starting Tuesday.

The UAE has so far recorded more than 35,000 cases of the COVID-19 respiratory disease, including 269 deaths.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Middle East Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

2 hours ago

Humphreys leaving Gloucester after Ackermann exit

36 minutes ago

Senator Moula Bux Chandio, wife, son test positive ..

36 minutes ago

Explosion at Kabul Mosque Kills Prominent Cleric, ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.