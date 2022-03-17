UrduPoint.com

Dubai-owned P&O Ferries Axes Jobs To Stay Afloat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Dubai-owned P&O Ferries axes jobs to stay afloat

Dubai-owned P&O Ferries on Thursday suspended sailings as it axed 800 jobs, or more than a quarter of staff, to keep the company afloat

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Dubai-owned P&O Ferries on Thursday suspended sailings as it axed 800 jobs, or more than a quarter of staff, to keep the company afloat.

"As part of the process we are starting today, we are providing 800 seafarers with immediate severance notices," the company owned by DP World said in a statement.

It comes after P&O earlier Thursday suspended its passenger and freight ships.

P&O Ferries operates four routes serving Britain, France, Ireland and the Netherlands.

"P&O Ferries is not going into liquidation," it said.

The group has ordered all its ships to return to dock.

P&O has been badly hit by fallout from Covid lockdowns and travel restrictions over the last two years.

"In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business," the group said Thursday.

Related Topics

World Business France Company Ireland Netherlands All From Jobs

Recent Stories

Exercise key to keep muscles healthy, stay young

Exercise key to keep muscles healthy, stay young

2 minutes ago
 Secretary appreciates work of RWMC

Secretary appreciates work of RWMC

2 minutes ago
 PH Tigers, Remington Stars script triumphs in Polo ..

PH Tigers, Remington Stars script triumphs in Polo Super League

3 minutes ago
 Hansen back as Irish bid to beat Scots and take ti ..

Hansen back as Irish bid to beat Scots and take title to the wire

3 minutes ago
 President of Pakistan National Open Polo Champions ..

President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship: Two semifinals on Friday

3 minutes ago
 Political activities reaches climax ahead of LB el ..

Political activities reaches climax ahead of LB election

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>